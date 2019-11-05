CROWN POINT — David Uran will continue to serve the city of Crown Point as mayor for the next four years.
Early numbers show Uran held 78% of the vote, while challenger Kristie Dressel had 22%.
Uran, who will head into his fourth term, thanked the voters for having confidence in the vision he and his team have for the city.
"Tonight we're seeing, especially in the mayor's race, a final endorsement by the community for how Crown Point's future is going to look," Uran said to a room of family, friends and fellow officials.
"Thank you for the confidence in the vision that we have for the city of Crown Point. We're going to continue to work each and every day to make sure that you're worth more than you are today. We're going to continue to have that low tax rate that we're all proud of ... the high amenities that are out there."
Uran, a retired police officer, said Tuesday that results were all over the board because "Crown Point doesn't really look at party lines." He said he believes the outcome is because the vision that people have to move Crown Point forward as a team.
Starting in 2008, Uran began his campaign on the promise of “building a stronger community from within,” something he has prided himself on.
In a recent interview with The Times, Uran said he is most proud of the quality-of-life improvements he has made during his time as mayor. Those improvements include the city’s new Bulldog Park, upgrades to community parks and the modernization of the city’s infrastructure.
He plans on continuing to advocate for the city’s infrastructure and improvements. Those plans include addressing roads, such as 105th, 107th and 109th avenues and Delaware and Mississippi parkways up to Iowa Street going east.
Uran thanked his department heads, chief of staff, the city employees and his relatives for showing up and coming out Tuesday night.
"This is what we have here to move the city forward," he said.
He ended his thank you address with a toast to the city:
"To Crown Point, everybody," he said as supporters met his gesture with heavy applause. "Four more years!"