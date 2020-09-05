US Marshals find missing 6-year-old at hotel while executing arrest warrant, police say

GARY — Authorities found a missing 6-year-old boy and a stolen firearm at a Merrillville hotel after executing an arrest warrant for a wanted man.
At 12:02 p.m. Friday the U.S. Marshal’s Service and local task force agents received word that a wanted man was staying at Quality Inn at 1350 E. 83rd Avenue in Merrillville, said Deputy Cmdr. Mark Gregoline of the U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force.
The arrest warrant was for a Gary man named Israel Wiggins, 24, who was wanted for intimidation, stalking and interference of custody of a missing child charges out of Marion County, Gregoline said.
Wiggins is the noncustodial parent of the 6-year-old child, who was recently reported missing by the child’s legal guardians. The warrant was issued on Tuesday, according to Marion Superior Court records, and U.S. Marshals Service investigation into the missing child began on Thursday.
The boy was found unharmed and is now in the care of Child Protective Services, Gregoline said.
In addition, an allegedly stolen firearm was found in the man’s possession, which may lead to possible federal prosecution from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.
Wiggins was arrested without incident and taken to Lake County Jail Friday afternoon. The U.S. Marshals local task force includes officers from Gary, Hammond, LaPorte County and Porter County, who converged at the scene.
Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail
William Kristoff
Cody Qualls
Philip Schoonover
Daniel Shea
Michael Todosijevic
Alyssa Ann Marshall
Amanda Lynn Reynolds
Brenta Dinanne Cleveland
Brian Paul Cebra
Brianne Pauline Boettcher
Demetris King
David Henry Jr.
Jason Scott Amos
Javante Rommell Toran
Jessica R. Nicholson
Joseph Scott Starcevich
Lauren Marie Milby
Mia Antionette Holmes
Michael Monte Boone
Ramie A. Odtallah
Raudel Robles Jr.
Ryan Hamilton Mann
Willie Earl Brown
Lewis Ball
Jacob Barnes
Debra Burandt
Ricardo Bustos
Djuan Chism
Megan Grogan
Jimal Harris
Tyrion Jeter
Jean Jonas
Marshall Lackey
Melissa McCaskill
Jashua Mearday
Derrick O'Reilly
Corey Reed
Robert Shaw
Tony Thompson
Bryant Walden
Ashanti Williams
Joshua Annon
Jayla Butler
Anthony Carter
Franchesca Collins
Tonya Darkried
Cary Ericson
Kahlil Fly
Sean Jacques
Jeffrey Riley
Tessa Rose
Hakeem Smith
Meagan Steriovski
Renee Tampauskas
Margaret Tripamer
Jacquilla Woods
Nathan Workman
Monique Allen
Gregory Bradford
Tammy Cannon
Steven Clark
Joel Dearing
Donell Drones
Tony Ferguson
Chelsea Klemoff
Britni Lagacy
Cordelro Lucas-Boyd
Immanuel Means
Enrique Navarro
Jeremiah Parker
Nathaniel Ross
Christian Saavedra
Joey Sanchez
Azriel Strong
John Taylor
Rachel Appold
Leal Carlos
Chauncey Crayton
Heather Crisman
Aimee Dickason
Dominique Hudson
Raymond Hudson
Tiffani Johnson
Steven McDonald
Brian Reif
Phillip Wilbanks
Keiron Wilson
Malcolm Wilson
Vasshon Wooden
Robert Bell
Alesha Clark
Clayton Cooper
Sjandel Hunter
Richard Jackson
Tommie Johnson
Corey Jones
Timothy Kitka
Jason Lomeli
Abdel Morchid
Joseph Mota
Devon Mullen
Michael Murray
Bobby Quinn
Aaron Schavey
Wilbert Taylor
Nicole Townsend
Orlando Vaughn
Kaylan White
Joseph Aubuchon
Latrail Baker
Domonique Goffin
Javier Hernandez
Kevin Jackson
Jasmine Jamison
Jacob Rose
Charlene Sandoval
Eranzie Smith
Quintin Transou
Marquel Wilson
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!