US Marshals find missing 6-year-old at hotel while executing arrest warrant, police say

GARY — Authorities found a missing 6-year-old boy and a stolen firearm at a Merrillville hotel after executing an arrest warrant for a wanted man.

At 12:02 p.m. Friday the U.S. Marshal’s Service and local task force agents received word that a wanted man was staying at Quality Inn at 1350 E. 83rd Avenue in Merrillville, said Deputy Cmdr. Mark Gregoline of the U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force.

The arrest warrant was for a Gary man named Israel Wiggins, 24, who was wanted for intimidation, stalking and interference of custody of a missing child charges out of Marion County, Gregoline said.

Wiggins is the noncustodial parent of the 6-year-old child, who was recently reported missing by the child’s legal guardians. The warrant was issued on Tuesday, according to Marion Superior Court records, and U.S. Marshals Service investigation into the missing child began on Thursday.

The boy was found unharmed and is now in the care of Child Protective Services, Gregoline said.

In addition, an allegedly stolen firearm was found in the man’s possession, which may lead to possible federal prosecution from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.