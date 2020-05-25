US Muslims try to balance Eid rituals with coronavirus concerns

“Today we are celebrating Eid like we have never celebrated before,” Qadhi said in a sermon streamed online. “It’s an atypical celebration but it is a celebration nonetheless.”

He reflected on lessons such as appreciating blessings once taken for granted.

“It’s gonna be an Eid for the books" but "we have to make the best of this Eid,” he said after the sermon. Outside, cars—some with giggling kids looking out of windows—snaked around the mosque for a drive-through celebration to pick up goody bags.

In Florida, the Islamic Center of Osceola County, Masjid Taqwa held the Eid prayer outdoors in the parking lot after announcing social distancing rules.

Guidelines posted online included worshippers bringing their own prayer rugs, wearing mandatory masks and praying next to their cars while staying at least six feet apart. Participants were told not to hug or shake hands.

“Eid is important but more important is the health of the people,” said Maulana Abdulrahman Patel, the imam. “We’ve been taking a lot of precautions,” and not acting on “sentiments or emotional feelings,” he said before the holiday, adding they have been consulting with health and other officials.