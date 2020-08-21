'Utility accountability' centerpiece of clean-energy outline

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday provided a substantive look at how he wants to make Illinois a completely renewable-energy state by 2050 with tighter controls on utility companies amid an influence-peddling scheme involving ComEd.

“Real accountability measures for utilities" is emphasized in the extensive, eight-part plan along with goals for providing a remedy for potentially disastrous climate change and pollution. It also aims to create sustainable jobs and a new age of 750,000 electric vehicles within the next decade.

The plan is not complete, and a working group that created the outline will continue, Deputy Gov. Christian Mitchell said Thursday. But given the federal government's announcement last month that ComEd had entered into a deferred prosecution agreement to assist in a Statehouse bribery investigation, Mitchell said the administration is seeking public support before pushing ahead.

“We wanted to make sure that whatever we do to get 100% clean, renewable energy ... we were going to do so with utility accountability at the center, so the public has some trust in the process,” Mitchell said.