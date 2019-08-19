CROWN POINT — A project to widen 109th Avenue between Broadway and Interstate 65 could be closer to starting after utility relocation occurred in that area.
Utility poles and lines have been moved to make way for upcoming infrastructure work, said Rick Calinski, director of NIPSCO public affairs.
“We were moving 12 poles in that area,” Calinski said.
He said the utility relocation work started Thursday and wrapped up Friday. There were no closures or restrictions caused by those efforts, Calinski said.
A start date hasn't yet been announced for the first phase of the 109th Avenue widening east of Broadway.
Earlier this year, Crown Point Mayor David Uran said the initial phase, 90% of which will be funded with federal dollars, was expected to begin this summer.
The widening isn't the only work planned for 109th and the surrounding area.
The City Council recently authorized a $5 million bond issue to fund improvements to 109th east of I-65 to Iowa Street.
When the bond went before the panel, city officials said that work could start in September and the goal is to complete it by December.
There also is ongoing concrete pavement restoration on I-65 between U.S. 30 and U.S. 231.
That work prompted the closure of the southbound ramps at 109th. It's anticipated the entire concrete project could be finished by October, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.
Nearby In Merrillville, a portion of 101st Avenue east of Broadway also remains closed for an INDOT bridge replacement project.
The former two-lane structure is being replaced with a four-lane bridge to improve traffic flow and spur economic development there.
Merrillville Town Councilman Shawn Pettit said 101st Avenue could reopen in early October.