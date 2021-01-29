 Skip to main content
VA officer makes 1st court appearance on upgraded murder charge
CROWN POINT — A U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs police officer pleaded not guilty Friday to a murder charge in the shooting death of a Lowell-area military veteran.

Timothy R. Thomas, 40, appeared via videoconference before Lake Criminal Court Magistrate Kathleen Sullivan with his attorney Ben Murphy.

Sullivan entered a not guilty plea on Thomas' behalf, and Murphy said Thomas would waive his right to a formal appearance before Judge Salvador Vasquez.

Thomas is accused of murdering Nicholas Lile, a Merrillville native and a 22-year U.S. Navy veteran who served as a corpsman attached to a U.S. Marines battalion on seven combat deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan.

Thomas, a U.S. Army veteran who also served in Iraq and Afghanistan, told Lake County sheriff's police he shot Lile to death in the basement of Lile's home outside Lowell on Jan. 3 in self-defense. He initially was charged with voluntary manslaughter.

Lile's family disputed Thomas' version of events and pushed for a murder charge to be filed.

Lake County prosecutors filed the upgraded charge this week. 

Attorneys for Thomas, who is being held without bond, have filed a motion seeking bond.

Murder defendants typically are held without bond, unless the court determines after a series of hearings that the state has failed to prove the presumption of guilt on the charge of murder — not a lesser count — is not strong.

Sullivan said Vasquez had not yet scheduled hearings on Thomas' petition for bail. 

