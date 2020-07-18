You are the owner of this article.
Vacant church roof caves in, fire chief says
Vacant church roof caves in, fire chief says

HAMMOND — A church's roof caved in, sending rubble falling into the middle of the building Saturday afternoon. 

At 4:49 p.m. first responders were called to a structural collapse at an empty church at 1103 Morris Street in Hammond, said Hammond Fire Chief Jeff Smith. 

The church, formerly Memorial Church Ministries, was empty and the building has been unoccupied for the last few years, Smith said. The collapse's cause is currently unknown. 

Hammond departments such as code enforcement and the Hammond building commissioner will decide the fate of the structure. 

A former pastor who once worked at the location said the building is more than 100 years old. Pastor C.N. Maxx Frank said he was devastated by the news, recalling gospel concerts and services to the community performed by church members.  

"We will get through this," Frank said. "... We've fed and clothed the hungry and took in the homeless so I'm confident God has something better on the horizon."

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

