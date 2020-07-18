Vacant church roof caves in, fire chief says

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HAMMOND — A church's roof caved in, sending rubble falling into the middle of the building Saturday afternoon.

At 4:49 p.m. first responders were called to a structural collapse at an empty church at 1103 Morris Street in Hammond, said Hammond Fire Chief Jeff Smith.

The church, formerly Memorial Church Ministries, was empty and the building has been unoccupied for the last few years, Smith said. The collapse's cause is currently unknown.

Hammond departments such as code enforcement and the Hammond building commissioner will decide the fate of the structure.

A former pastor who once worked at the location said the building is more than 100 years old. Pastor C.N. Maxx Frank said he was devastated by the news, recalling gospel concerts and services to the community performed by church members.

"We will get through this," Frank said. "... We've fed and clothed the hungry and took in the homeless so I'm confident God has something better on the horizon."

