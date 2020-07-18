Vacant church roof caves in, fire chief says

Return to homepage ×
The former Memorial Church Ministries church collapsed Saturday afternoon in the 1100 block of Morris Street in Hammond.
Hammond Fire Department trucks and EMS crews responded to a former church that collapsed Saturday afternoon.
It's unclear what caused the roof to collapse, firefighters said.
The roof caved in, exposing the interior of the building.
There was no one inside the building when the collapse happened, firefighters said.
The rubble from the collapse is shown in the 1100 block of Morris Street in Hammond.
The collapse was the site of the former Memorial Church Ministries church in Hammond.
HAMMOND — A church's roof caved in, sending rubble falling into the middle of the building Saturday afternoon.
At 4:49 p.m. first responders were called to a structural collapse at an empty church at 1103 Morris Street in Hammond, said Hammond Fire Chief Jeff Smith.
The church, formerly Memorial Church Ministries, was empty and the building has been unoccupied for the last few years, Smith said. The collapse's cause is currently unknown.
Hammond departments such as code enforcement and the Hammond building commissioner will decide the fate of the structure.
A former pastor who once worked at the location said the building is more than 100 years old. Pastor C.N. Maxx Frank said he was devastated by the news, recalling gospel concerts and services to the community performed by church members.
"We will get through this," Frank said. "... We've fed and clothed the hungry and took in the homeless so I'm confident God has something better on the horizon."
Ashley Nicole Draper
Age: 31 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 2004892 Arrest Date: July 7, 2020 Offense Description: Domestic Battery
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Courtney Nathaniel Davis
Age: 37 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 2004890 Arrest Date: July 7, 2020 Offense Description: Domestic Battery
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Cristobal Almanza Canelo
Age: 44 Residence: Hammond Booking Number(s): 2004896 Arrest Date: July 7, 2020 Offense Description: Possession of controlled substance
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Darrell G. Murphy
Age: 24 Residence: Hammond Booking Number(s): 2004897 Arrest Date: July 7, 2020 Offense Description: Criminal recklessness, Shooting firearm into a building
Highest Offense Class: Felony
David Isaiah Thomas
Age: 37 Residence: Homewood Booking Number(s): 2004898 Arrest Date: July 7, 2020 Offense Description: Battery, Strangulation
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Emily Rose Sharp
Age: 26 Residence: MIshawaka Booking Number(s): 2004887 Arrest Date: July 7, 2020 Offense Description: Possession of a hypodermic needle
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Frank Ignus
Age: 31 Residence: Hammond Booking Number(s): 2004896 Arrest Date: July 7, 2020 Offense Description: Domestic Battery in the presence of a child
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Ftero Nicholson
Age: 30 Residence: Whiting Booking Number(s): 2004894 Arrest Date: July 7, 2020 Offense Description: Domestic battery in presence of a child, neglect of a dependent, intimidation
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Gina Vanderbok
Age: 50 Residence: Dyer Booking Number(s): 2004880 Arrest Date: July 7, 2020 Offense Description: Domestic Battery
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Glenn Eugene Wilson
Age: 43 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 2004909 Arrest Date: July 7, 2020 Offense Description: Battery
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Gustavo Suarez Jr.
Age: 37 Residence: Hammond Booking Number(s): 2004892 Arrest Date: July 7, 2020 Offense Description: Criminal recklessness with deadly weapon
Highest Offense Class: Felony
James Dennis Gallagher Jr.
Age: 49 Residence: Hobart Booking Number(s): 2004894 Arrest Date: July 7, 2020 Offense Description: Domestic Battery
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Jesus David Lopez-Puentes
Age: 31 Residence: East Chicago Booking Number(s): 2004889 Arrest Date: July 7, 2020 Offense Description: Domestic Battery causing serious injury
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Maribell Perez
Age: 41 Residence: East Chicago Booking Number(s): 2004895 Arrest Date: July 7, 2020 Offense Description: Possession of controlled substance
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Matthew Scott Mills
Age: 44 Residence: Hammond Booking Number(s): 2004809 Arrest Date: July 7, 2020 Offense Description: Sex offender violation
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Nichole A. Kelly
Age: 31 Residence: Steger, IL Booking Number(s): 2004888 Arrest Date: July 7, 2020 Offense Description: Theft
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Roy Anthony Rogala
Age: 37 Residence: Roswell Booking Number(s): 2004899 Arrest Date: July 7, 2020 Offense Description: Intimidation
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Tony Ditrich
Age: 37 Residence: Cedar Lake Booking Number(s): 2004891 Arrest Date: July 7, 2020 Offense Description: Domestic Battery
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
