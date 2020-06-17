Valparaiso blesses, opens Region's 9th baby box

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO — In the last 30 days, three unwanted babies, including two in Indiana, have been surrendered as a result of the efforts of Safe Haven Baby Boxes, according to the creator of the boxes and a leading advocate, Monica Kelsey.

Kelsey shared the news Tuesday afternoon as Valparaiso blessed and celebrated the opening of its first box, which is the 26th in Indiana and 30th nationwide.

"It's a good day to be from Valparaiso, Indiana," she said.

The access point to the new box is along an alley on the west side of the Valparaiso Fire Department's Station 1 at 205 Indiana Ave.

The area is free from surveillance cameras to allow for anonymous drop offs and the station is staffed around the clock, according to fire officials. If a baby were to be dropped off in the box, two separate alarms are signaled and sent to 911 dispatchers, triggering a call for an ambulance and police.

The department itself also is notified.

"This box represents no shame, no blame and no names," Kelsey said.

The box was funded with a $10,000 anonymous donation from an area grandmother and $5,000 generated as interest from a rainy day fund at the Center Township Trustee's Office, according to officials.