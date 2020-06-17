Valparaiso blesses, opens Region's 9th baby box

VALPARAISO — In the last 30 days, three unwanted babies, including two in Indiana, have been surrendered as a result of the efforts of Safe Haven Baby Boxes, according to the creator of the boxes and a leading advocate, Monica Kelsey.
Kelsey shared the news Tuesday afternoon as Valparaiso blessed and celebrated the opening of its first box, which is the 26th in Indiana and 30th nationwide.
"It's a good day to be from Valparaiso, Indiana," she said.
The access point to the new box is along an alley on the west side of the Valparaiso Fire Department's Station 1 at 205 Indiana Ave.
The area is free from surveillance cameras to allow for anonymous drop offs and the station is staffed around the clock, according to fire officials. If a baby were to be dropped off in the box, two separate alarms are signaled and sent to 911 dispatchers, triggering a call for an ambulance and police.
The department itself also is notified.
"This box represents no shame, no blame and no names," Kelsey said.
The box was funded with a $10,000 anonymous donation from an area grandmother and $5,000 generated as interest from a rainy day fund at the Center Township Trustee's Office, according to officials.
Center Township Trustee Jesse Harper said the boxes are not just about keeping babies safe, but also about giving mothers in crises a shame-free option to seek a home for their children.
Valparaiso Mayor Matt Murphy said there is nothing more precious than the life of a child.
He thanked the fire department, other first responders and the donors for making the box possible.
Linda Znachko, founder of He Knows Your Name ministries, which provides names and burials to abandoned babies, pointed out that the door of the local box contains a footprint from a baby, who died after being abandoned in a park a few years ago in Indianapolis.
The baby was abandoned two miles from a fire station, where the mother could have legally left the child, she said.
"I believe every mother in crisis needs options," she said.
The 26 boxes in Indiana include locations in Chesterton, Portage, Hobart, Crown Point, East Chicago, Hammond, Michigan City and Coolspring Township in LaPorte County, according to Safe Haven Baby Boxes website. There are also three boxes in Ohio and one in Arkansas.
