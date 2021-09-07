Valparaiso child with special needs denied free appropriate public education, hearing officer said

The hearing officer ordered that PCES and VCS reimburse Schwarten for the costs associated with private school last year and homeschooling the previous year. A total reimbursement of $22,000 was ordered based on a “conservative estimate” of how much funding the public school would have received if the student was enrolled during those two years.

According to its website, PCES serves about 5,000 students across 55 schools. It provides special education services to all school districts in Porter County, including Duneland School Corp., East Porter County School Corp., MSD of Boone Township, Portage Township Schools, Porter Township School Corp., Union Township School Corp. and Valparaiso Community Schools.

Schwarten said she hasn’t heard from VCS or PCES since the decision was announced early last week. The executive director of PCES didn’t respond for comment, nor did the attorney representing PCES and VCS.

Schwarten first tried to get her daughter services from PCES in 2016 and again in 2019. Based on where they live in the county, Schwarten’s daughter would go to Thomas Jefferson Elementary. But she said PCES said her daughter could only have a nurse with her if she went to the Special Education Learning Facility, SELF.