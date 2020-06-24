Valparaiso city attorney appointed to the Northwest Regional Development Authority

VALPARAISO — Valparaiso’s city attorney has been chosen to join the Northwest Regional Development Authority board of directors.
Patrick Lyp was appointed to the board by Gov. Eric Holcomb, according to the Valparaiso Mayor’s Office.
The RDA, established in 2005, has been a major player for several prominent projects in the Region, including the runway expansion at the Gary/Chicago International Airport and the local Lake Michigan shoreline enhancements. The RDA Is collaborating with the Northern Indiana Commuter District and the state to continue the progression of two major commuter rail projects.
“These are exciting times for the RDA and our region is the beneficiary of the vision and hard work of many, including current and former RDA board members,” said Lyp. “My goal during my time of service is to listen, bring value to board discussions and collaboratively contribute towards regional endeavors.”
Previously, Lyp serves as general counsel and the economic development director for Valparaiso. Before he began working for the city in 2012, Lyp specialized in the municipal field as a partner at the law firm of Blachly, Tabor, Bozik & Hartman.
He also received the Friends of Mental Health Association award and has spoken at events about legal ethics.
Valparaiso Mayor Matt Murphy and former mayor John Costas supported Lyp’s nomination to the RDA.
