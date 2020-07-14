Valparaiso community identifies traits for next school superintendent

Angela Coleman, a mother of students in Valparaiso Community Schools, shared her concerns that administrators had swept past instances of racism among students under the rug.

“I look at the minority kids,” Coleman said. “They have nowhere to go. They have nobody to gravitate to, nobody to talk to amongst themselves, nobody to advocate for them, and it’s so sad.”

Some disagreed with Coleman’s characterization, suggesting the hiring within the district should be based on a candidates’ merits.

“For all of these comments about racism or bias, the comments themselves are biased. They are not coming from a spirit of inclusivity. They’re coming from a spirit of divisiveness,” said Valparaiso High School Principal Dr. Veronica Tobon, who is Hispanic. “It’s not just the color of our skin, it is the socioeconomic status. It is the different beliefs we have. It is the different types of conditions we live in.”

Clay Patton, a Valparaiso parent and attorney, encouraged the board not to move too quickly given the uncertainty already cast on schools amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The school board has set a goal of negotiating contracts and hiring its next superintendent between Aug. 24 and Sept. 4.