Valparaiso community identifies traits for next school superintendent

VALPARAISO — A committee of educators, administrators and community members say the next superintendent of Valparaiso Community Schools should understand the importance of diversity and inclusion, community collaboration and school safety.
In a nearly two-hour-long session Monday night, the Valparaiso district’s board of trustees heard comments from a 14-member advisory committee convened to help select a new school leader after the board accepted the resignation of former Superintendent Julie Lauck in May.
Drawing from more than 80 comments collected in a public virtual mailbox, committee members described a desire for a superintendent who will take action on issues of diversity, show leadership in future referendum efforts, and build relationships with students, families and partners in the community.
"It’s important that the person we choose and select for the position of superintendent is committed to Valparaiso as a community, and as a leader in our school,” Benjamin Franklin Middle School Principal Jeanie Sienkowski said. “It’s important that they understand the values we possess and the ways we can get better.”
Others expressed concerns about past handling of parents’ concerns brought to administration, the distribution of public comment opportunities on the superintendent search and the speed at which the school board is looking to hire its leader.
Angela Coleman, a mother of students in Valparaiso Community Schools, shared her concerns that administrators had swept past instances of racism among students under the rug.
“I look at the minority kids,” Coleman said. “They have nowhere to go. They have nobody to gravitate to, nobody to talk to amongst themselves, nobody to advocate for them, and it’s so sad.”
Some disagreed with Coleman’s characterization, suggesting the hiring within the district should be based on a candidates’ merits.
“For all of these comments about racism or bias, the comments themselves are biased. They are not coming from a spirit of inclusivity. They’re coming from a spirit of divisiveness,” said Valparaiso High School Principal Dr. Veronica Tobon, who is Hispanic. “It’s not just the color of our skin, it is the socioeconomic status. It is the different beliefs we have. It is the different types of conditions we live in.”
Clay Patton, a Valparaiso parent and attorney, encouraged the board not to move too quickly given the uncertainty already cast on schools amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The school board has set a goal of negotiating contracts and hiring its next superintendent between Aug. 24 and Sept. 4.
“What did it look like eight weeks ago?” Patton said. “Did you think eight weeks ago that we would all be sitting here wearing masks? Did you think eight weeks ago that a neighboring school district would be canceling sports practices and announcing that they would be having elearning for the first quarter of the year? Let’s be flexible and patient and get it right.”
Rob Behrend, a past president and current member of the Valparaiso school board, said he was pleased with the candid comments, both the good and bad, shared during the Monday night meeting.
“We need to hear the hard stuff, the stuff that hurts, the stuff we need to fix,” Behrend said. “Some of that stuff was said tonight and that’s good we need to hear that stuff.”
The school board will receive applications from its search partner at the Indiana School Board Boards Association on Thursday and schedule its first round of interviews later this month.
