Valparaiso confirms 4th high school case; 6th in district since school reopening
breaking urgent

Valparaiso confirms 4th high school case; 6th in district since school reopening

Buses
Jonathan Miano, file, The Times

VALPARAISO — Valparaiso Community Schools is informing parents of another case of COVID-19 in the district.

Administrators were notified Wednesday of a positive case at Valparaiso High School, according to the district's website.

This marks the fourth case at the high school and the sixth in the district since the school reopened for in-person instruction on Aug. 12. The district does offer a virtual learning option.

Valparaiso administrators first informed parents of a positive case at the high school on Aug. 18. Two days later, the district confirmed it had received information about two more positive cases at the high school.

This week, cases were also confirmed Monday at Thomas Jefferson Middle School and Tuesday at Cooks Corners Elementary School.

In each case, administrators said they have worked in collaboration with the Porter County Department of Health on contact tracing efforts.

In all but one case, direct contacts were identified and asked to quarantine for 14 days, the district said.

In the first Valparaiso High School case confirmed Aug. 18, district leaders said it was determined that no students or staff maintained direct contact, defined as being closer than six feet for more than 15 minutes.

The district has repeatedly stated it will not share further information on school cases due to privacy laws such as the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, or HIPAA, and the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, or FERPA.

"We will continue to coordinate with the Porter County Health Department," school officials wrote in a message Wednesday similar to those shared earlier this week. "It is our intent to keep you informed as we continue to learn how to live in this COVID-19 environment."

Valparaiso administrators continue to ask the public to take steps to help keep students and staff in school.

"Please be reminded that the protocols outlined in the VCS Return to Learn plan are critical to the continuation of in-person learning," the district said. "Each person in our community can do their part by performing daily health screenings, wearing a mask, maintaining physical distance, and washing/sanitizing their hands frequently."

