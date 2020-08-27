Valparaiso confirms 4th high school case; 6th in district since school reopening

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO — Valparaiso Community Schools is informing parents of another case of COVID-19 in the district.

Administrators were notified Wednesday of a positive case at Valparaiso High School, according to the district's website.

This marks the fourth case at the high school and the sixth in the district since the school reopened for in-person instruction on Aug. 12. The district does offer a virtual learning option.

Valparaiso administrators first informed parents of a positive case at the high school on Aug. 18. Two days later, the district confirmed it had received information about two more positive cases at the high school.

This week, cases were also confirmed Monday at Thomas Jefferson Middle School and Tuesday at Cooks Corners Elementary School.

In each case, administrators said they have worked in collaboration with the Porter County Department of Health on contact tracing efforts.

In all but one case, direct contacts were identified and asked to quarantine for 14 days, the district said.