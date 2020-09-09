Valparaiso eyes weekly e-learning days after challenges posed by in-person restart

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO — Valparaiso Community Schools administrators are bringing a recommendation to introduce weekly e-learning days to help balance teachers' in-person and virtual instruction responsibilities during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Valparaiso Community Schools Superintendent Michael Berta notified families of the recommendation, supported by administrators and teachers, in a message Wednesday morning. Under the proposal, all students will engage in e-learning each Wednesday to allow teachers time to prepare dual-platform lessons and receive professional development.

The recommendation comes after teachers raised concerns of stress meeting the needs of two groups of students after the district reopened Aug. 12 with both in-person instruction and a virtual option for families not yet ready to send students back to school.

Last month, Berta said, 24.6% of Valparaiso students were registered for the district's at-home learning option as of Aug. 17.