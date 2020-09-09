 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Valparaiso eyes weekly e-learning days after challenges posed by in-person restart
breaking urgent

Valparaiso eyes weekly e-learning days after challenges posed by in-person restart

{{featured_button_text}}
Heavilin Elementary School

Heavilin Elementary School

 Deborah Laverty, The Times

VALPARAISO — Valparaiso Community Schools administrators are bringing a recommendation to introduce weekly e-learning days to help balance teachers' in-person and virtual instruction responsibilities during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Valparaiso Community Schools Superintendent Michael Berta notified families of the recommendation, supported by administrators and teachers, in a message Wednesday morning. Under the proposal, all students will engage in e-learning each Wednesday to allow teachers time to prepare dual-platform lessons and receive professional development.

The recommendation comes after teachers raised concerns of stress meeting the needs of two groups of students after the district reopened Aug. 12 with both in-person instruction and a virtual option for families not yet ready to send students back to school.

Valparaiso school officials look to alter reopening plans after COVID-19 positive cases confirmed

Last month, Berta said, 24.6% of Valparaiso students were registered for the district's at-home learning option as of Aug. 17.

"Our teachers and staff have worked hard to deliver quality lessons in both the in-person and remote learning platforms," Berta said in his Wednesday morning message to Valparaiso families. "Although our teachers have honed their craft and have learned much over the last several weeks, it has become evident that more time is needed to effectively prepare lessons, deliver instruction, and provide feedback in these dual platforms."

The proposal will be brought for school board consideration in a 6 p.m. meeting Thursday at Valparaiso's Cooks Corners Elementary School. If approved by the board, Wednesday e-learning days will take place from Sept. 23 to Dec. 9.

Under the recommendation, the Wednesday of high school students' final exam week, Dec. 16., would be a regular day for in-person learners. The district also would shift its previously scheduled Election Day, or Nov. 3, e-learning day to in-person instruction.

Valparaiso schools to open on time and in person this August

A mix of instructional models have been launched in Porter County schools this year during the coronavirus pandemic. Portage Township Schools is operating with virtual learning for all students for at least the first nine weeks of school and Duneland School Corp. reopened Aug. 25 in a hybrid learning model.

"We understand that this investment in time will likely cause a change in Wednesday schedules for many of our families, so we are working diligently with community partners to develop solutions for child care and food service," Berta said.

How do NWI school reentry plans compare?

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Walmart begins drone delivery tests

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts