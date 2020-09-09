Valparaiso eyes weekly e-learning days after challenges posed by in-person restart

VALPARAISO — Valparaiso Community Schools administrators are bringing a recommendation to introduce weekly e-learning days to help balance teachers' in-person and virtual instruction responsibilities during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Valparaiso Community Schools Superintendent Michael Berta notified families of the recommendation, supported by administrators and teachers, in a message Wednesday morning. Under the proposal, all students will engage in e-learning each Wednesday to allow teachers time to prepare dual-platform lessons and receive professional development.
The recommendation comes after teachers raised concerns of stress meeting the needs of two groups of students after the district reopened Aug. 12 with both in-person instruction and a virtual option for families not yet ready to send students back to school.
Last month, Berta said, 24.6% of Valparaiso students were registered for the district's at-home learning option as of Aug. 17.
"Our teachers and staff have worked hard to deliver quality lessons in both the in-person and remote learning platforms," Berta said in his Wednesday morning message to Valparaiso families. "Although our teachers have honed their craft and have learned much over the last several weeks, it has become evident that more time is needed to effectively prepare lessons, deliver instruction, and provide feedback in these dual platforms."
The proposal will be brought for school board consideration in a 6 p.m. meeting Thursday at Valparaiso's Cooks Corners Elementary School. If approved by the board, Wednesday e-learning days will take place from Sept. 23 to Dec. 9.
Under the recommendation, the Wednesday of high school students' final exam week, Dec. 16., would be a regular day for in-person learners. The district also would shift its previously scheduled Election Day, or Nov. 3, e-learning day to in-person instruction.
A mix of instructional models have been launched in Porter County schools this year during the coronavirus pandemic. Portage Township Schools is operating with virtual learning for all students for at least the first nine weeks of school and Duneland School Corp. reopened Aug. 25 in a hybrid learning model.
"We understand that this investment in time will likely cause a change in Wednesday schedules for many of our families, so we are working diligently with community partners to develop solutions for child care and food service," Berta said.
