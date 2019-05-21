VALPARAISO — In honor of national Stop the Bleed Day, the Valparaiso Fire Department and Police Department are hosting a free daylong Public Safety Event Thursday at the William E. Urschel Pavilion at Central Park Plaza.
The training is free and designed to teach the community valuable skills in how to stop traumatic blood loss during an emergency and how to provide hands-only CPR. First responders will also demonstrate use of the city’s drone, K-9s, and other safety equipment.
“We want to give the community the tools to respond in emergencies too, which enhances all of our safety,” said Todd Konradi, Firefighter/EMT who will conduct the Stop the Bleed training. “Many local educators and others have done this training and find the information gives them confidence of their abilities to assist in an emergency,” he said.
The day begins with free coffee with the first responders, giving the public an opportunity to interact with both the Police and Fire Departments. No RSVP is needed, and all ages are invited to attend. The schedule is:
8- 10 a.m. - Coffee with the First Responders – Enjoy free coffee and chat with your first responders
10-10:30 a.m. - Drone demonstration – by VFD and VPD
10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. - Stop the Bleed Training – This free instructional session will share how to act quickly to stop traumatic blood loss in an emergency – by VFD
12:15 to 1:45 p.m. - Hands-only CPR demonstration sessions – by VFD
1:45 to 2:15 p.m. - -K9 demonstration – by VPD
2:15 to 4p.m. - Stop the Bleed Training– This free instructional session will share how to act quickly to stop traumatic blood loss in an emergency – by VFD.
Throughout the day, guests are encouraged to check out the rescue equipment and visit with first responders