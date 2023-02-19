VALPARAISO — Valparaiso High School is set to get new tennis courts, an estimated $1 million project, as well as $6.77 million worth of other capital improvement projects.

The Valparaiso School Board unanimously approved an agreement Thursday with Gibraltar Design, an Indianapolis-based architecture firm, to complete the work.

That project, as outlined by the contract, includes removing the asphalt and fencing from the present tennis courts and installing new asphalt and fencing. The contract period lasts until Dec. 31, 2025, or one year after completion of the project. Work on the courts is set to begin in 2023.

The board also unanimously approved a host of other work for schools across the district when it finalized an amended capital projects plan.

That plan called for, among other things, soundproofing the music room at Heavillin Elementary, repaving three parking lots in the district, a soft-play playground at Northview Elementary, and replacing carpets at a couple buildings across the district. Valparaiso High will get a new $146,000 basketball scoreboard, upgrades to its locker room and repairs to the turf on its football field.

All the high school projects are scheduled to come or begin in 2023. The two middle schools in the district — Benjamin Franklin and Thomas Jefferson — are set to get basketball scoreboards in 2025, each worth $40,000.

The projects have a price tag of about $7.77 million, according to the plan. Each is scheduled to begin by Jan. 1, 2025.

Gallery: The Times Photos of the Week NWI Comic-Con inspires cosplay fun NWI Comic-Con inspires cosplay fun NWI Comic-Con inspires cosplay fun NWI Comic-Con inspires cosplay fun NWI Comic-Con inspires cosplay fun NWI Comic-Con inspires cosplay fun NWI Comic-Con inspires cosplay fun NWI Comic-Con inspires cosplay fun Blowing hearts of glass in Valparaiso Blowing hearts of glass in Valparaiso Blowing hearts of glass in Valparaiso Blowing hearts of glass in Valparaiso 021123-spt-gbk-lc_1 021123-spt-gbk-lc_2 021123-spt-gbk-lc_5 021123-spt-gbk-lc_3 021123-spt-gbk-lc_9 021123-spt-gbk-val_7 021123-spt-gbk-val_8 021123-spt-gbk-val_5 021123-spt-gbk-val_1 Agday.JPG Portage at Chesterton boys basketball Portage at Chesterton boys basketball Portage at Chesterton boys basketball 021123-spt-bbk-lap-mer_1 021123-spt-bbk-lap-mer_2 021123-spt-bbk-lap-mer_3 021123-spt-bbk-lap-mer_9 Enchanted Backpack delivers school supplies to Franklin Elementary Disney trip a sweet reward for Girl Scout cookie sales Disney trip a sweet reward for Girl Scout cookie sales Girl Scouts sell cookies Deep River Park employees tap trees for syrup Deep River Park employees tap trees for syrup Deep River Park employees tap trees for syrup Gallery HTML code