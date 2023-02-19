VALPARAISO — Valparaiso High School is set to get new tennis courts, an estimated $1 million project, as well as $6.77 million worth of other capital improvement projects.
The Valparaiso School Board unanimously approved an agreement Thursday with Gibraltar Design, an Indianapolis-based architecture firm, to complete the work.
Video provided in partnership with The Times, JEDtv and WJOB. Sponsored by Strack & Van Til.
That project, as outlined by the contract, includes removing the asphalt and fencing from the present tennis courts and installing new asphalt and fencing. The contract period lasts until Dec. 31, 2025, or one year after completion of the project. Work on the courts is set to begin in 2023.
The board also unanimously approved a host of other work for schools across the district when it finalized an amended capital projects plan.
That plan called for, among other things, soundproofing the music room at Heavillin Elementary, repaving three parking lots in the district, a soft-play playground at Northview Elementary, and replacing carpets at a couple buildings across the district. Valparaiso High will get a new $146,000 basketball scoreboard, upgrades to its locker room and repairs to the turf on its football field.
All the high school projects are scheduled to come or begin in 2023. The two middle schools in the district — Benjamin Franklin and Thomas Jefferson — are set to get basketball scoreboards in 2025, each worth $40,000.
The projects have a price tag of about $7.77 million, according to the plan. Each is scheduled to begin by Jan. 1, 2025.
Gallery: The Times Photos of the Week
NWI Comic-Con inspires cosplay fun
Gaby Hasier of Merrillville, who dressed as YouTuber Wilbur Soot from Dream SMP, a Minecraft server, for NWI Comic-Con at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Crown Point, shows the map that took hours to sew into the overcoat's lining. The wings also took hours to make.
Doug Ross, The Times
NWI Comic-Con inspires cosplay fun
Jackson Latiak and sister Kennedy Latiak of Griffith enjoyed NWI Comic-Con on Saturday at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Crown Point. Jackson dressed as Fumikage Tokoyami from the "My Hero Academia" anime.
Doug Ross, The Times
NWI Comic-Con inspires cosplay fun
Jen Jacob of Valparaiso shows some of the "poor unfortunate souls" captured by Ursula, the villain in "The Little Mermaid" on Saturday during NWI Comic-Con at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Crown Point.
Doug Ross, The Times
NWI Comic-Con inspires cosplay fun
A crowd of fans await costume judging Saturday at NWI Comic-Con at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Crown Point.
Doug Ross, The Times
NWI Comic-Con inspires cosplay fun
Samuel Barnhart of Lowell poses as a character from a story he's writing for NWI Comic-Con at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Crown Point.
Doug Ross, The Times
NWI Comic-Con inspires cosplay fun
Art Baltzaar of Chicago sells books Saturday at NWI Comic-Con in Crown Point.
Doug Ross, The Times
NWI Comic-Con inspires cosplay fun
Brothers Matthew and Tyler Kaufman of Crown Point join their friends Zachary Bodamer of Crown Point and Cole Oreski of Winfield on Saturday at NWI Comic-Con at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Crown Point. They are dressed as a pirate, Captain America during World War II, Paelias from Dungeons & Dragons, and Mr. Night from "Moon Knight."
Doug Ross, The Times
NWI Comic-Con inspires cosplay fun
Rob Kranc of Dyer shows his Dr. Strange pose. People often stopped to pose with him Saturday at NWI Comic-Con at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Crown Point.
Doug Ross, The Times
Blowing hearts of glass in Valparaiso
Glass blower Bryan Lee snips off the end of a glass heart, the final step in the process from transparent silicon to a colored piece of craftsmanship.
Steve Euvino, The Times
Blowing hearts of glass in Valparaiso
Tyler Gynovich of Portage blows glass Saturday at Hot Shop Valpo in Valparaiso, assisted by glass blower Bryan Lee. The public was invited to shop for glass hearts and attend a class to make the colorful objects in time for Valentine’s Day.
Steve Euvino, The Times
Blowing hearts of glass in Valparaiso
Glass blower Bryan Lee (left) and Mike Pullins of Valparaiso begin the process of making a glass heart Saturday at Hot Shop Valpo. The public was invited to shop for glass hearts and attend a class to make the colorful objects in time for Valentine’s Day.
Steve Euvino, The Times
Blowing hearts of glass in Valparaiso
Samples of glass hearts are on display at Hot Shop Valpo in Valparaiso, where staff offered classes in blowing glass and making hearts in time for Valentine’s Day.
Steve Euvino, The Times
021123-spt-gbk-lc_1
Lake Central’s Vanessa Wimberly (23) with Ayla Krygier (35) and Aniyah Bishop (33) holds up the regional championship trophy after beating Northridge 42-29 on Saturday at LaPorte High School.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
021123-spt-gbk-lc_2
Lake Central head coach Joe Huppenthal watches with Riley Milausnic (2), Vanessa Wimberly (23), Aniyah Bishop (33) and Kennedie Burks (1) as the clock ticks down on their win over Northridge during the Class 4A Regional championship Saturday at LaPorte High School.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
021123-spt-gbk-lc_5
Lake Central’s Riley Milausnic (2) gets a hand on the ball against Northridge’s Morgan Cross (10) in the first quarter during the 4A Regional championship at LaPorte High School Saturday afternoon.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
021123-spt-gbk-lc_3
Lake Central’s Aniyah Bishop (33) gets past Northridge’s Ella Mohamed (24) and Rielyn Goodwin (14) to the basket in the third quarter during the Class 4A Regional championship Saturday at LaPorte High School.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
021123-spt-gbk-lc_9
Northridge’s Gaby Gates (22) passes the ball off with pressure from Lake Central’s Nadia Clayton (4) and Ayla Krygier (35) in the first quarter during the 4A Regional championship at LaPorte High School Saturday afternoon.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
021123-spt-gbk-val_7
Valparaiso’s MacKenzie Wassermann (31) tries to keep the loose ball away from South Bend Washington’s Ryian Wilson (3) in the third quarter during the Class 4A Regional championship Saturday at LaPorte High School.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
021123-spt-gbk-val_8
Valparaiso’s Lillian Barnes (23) and South Bend Washington’s sbgbb2 collide going after the ball in the fourth quarter during the 4A Regional championship at LaPorte High School Saturday afternoon.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls
021123-spt-gbk-val_5
Valparaiso’s Lillian Barnes (23) tries to pass off the ball while pressured by South Bend Washington’s Ryian Wilson (3) and RaShunda Jones (2) in the second quarter during the Class 4A Regional championship Saturday at LaPorte High School.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
021123-spt-gbk-val_1
Valparaiso’s Lillian Barnes (23) takes a shot surrounded by South Bend Washington’s Ariyah Wells (14), Kira Reynolds (11) and RaShunda Jones (2) as Valparaiso maintains a 36-30 lead in the third quarter during the Class 4A Regional championship Saturday at LaPorte High School.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Agday.JPG
Joe Janas allows students Alex Carrera and Brendan West to pet a chicken Thursday during Ag Days at the LaPorte National Guard Armory.
Stan Maddux, The Times
Portage at Chesterton boys basketball
Portage's Dennis Mitchell fouls Chesterton's Justin Sims at Friday's Portage at Chesterton boys basketball game.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Portage at Chesterton boys basketball
Chesterton's Justin Sims tries a scoop shot under the basket at Friday's Portage at Chesterton boys basketball game.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Portage at Chesterton boys basketball
Chesterton's Justin Sims goes up for a rebound at Friday's Portage at Chesterton boys basketball game.
John J. Watkins, The Times
021123-spt-bbk-lap-mer_1
LaPorte’s Rylan Kieszkowski (14) takes a shot over Merrillville’s KeyShawn Mitchell (33) in the second quarter Friday night at Merrillville High School.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
021123-spt-bbk-lap-mer_2
Merrillville’s KeyShawn Mitchell (33) pulls down the rebound surrounded by LaPorte’s Dylan Salisbury (20), Ja"Meriyon Cross (10) and RJ Anglin (22) in the first quarter Friday night at Merrillville High School.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
021123-spt-bbk-lap-mer_3
LaPorte’s Malik Corley (12) tries to stop Merrillville’s Jaeden Williams (2) as he heads to the basket in the first quarter Friday night at Merrillville High School.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
021123-spt-bbk-lap-mer_9
Merrillville’s Darrin Weaver (3) is blocked by LaPorte’s Rylan Kieszkowski (14) near the basket in the first quarter Friday night at Merrillville High School.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Enchanted Backpack delivers school supplies to Franklin Elementary
Franklin Elementary students Majety McPherson (left) and Nataly Hernandez screech with joy as Enchanted Backpack brings school supplies into their school Thursday in Hammond. The two are holding a sign thanking the organization for its donation.
William Skipworth, The Times
Disney trip a sweet reward for Girl Scout cookie sales
Members of Troop 35580 solicit customers for their Girl Scout cookies Friday in Winfield.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Disney trip a sweet reward for Girl Scout cookie sales
Braylin Nelson (left), 7, and Payton Lowe-Curtis, 8, solicit customers for their Girl Scout cookies Friday in Winfield.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Girl Scouts sell cookies
Zachary Sulski of Highland buys Girl Scout cookies from Rosie Saco, 7, Friday in Winfield.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Deep River Park employees tap trees for syrup
Deep River County Park Technician T.J. Wood taps a tree Tuesday at Deep River County Park in Hobart.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Deep River Park employees tap trees for syrup
Deep River County Park Technicians T.J. Wood, left, and Taylr McCabe tap a tree Tuesday at Deep River County Park in Hobart.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Deep River Park employees tap trees for syrup
Sap drips from a tree Tuesday at Deep River County Park in Hobart.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!