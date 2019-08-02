VALPARAISO — A single family home caught fire around 7:30 p.m. Friday, the Valparaiso Fire Department confirmed.
The fire, which broke out in the 500 block of Institute Street, was contained to one structure, according to Public Information Officer for Valparaiso Fire Department Robert Schulte.
When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the east side of the two-story home, which was locked, Schulte said.
First responders were met with heavy smoke and flames on the first floor of the home and the fire eventually spread to the second floor, he added.
Fifteen minutes after arrival, the fire was contained. However, the investigation is ongoing and officials are still trying to determine the cause of the blaze, Shulte said.
No one was injured in the fire and the Red Cross is currently assisting the family who lived in the home with finding somewhere to stay.
Valparaiso Fire Department, Valparaiso Police Department and the Red Cross responded to the scene.