Valparaiso house fire caused by electric appliance, officials say

VALPARAISO — A fire to a single-story home Tuesday afternoon was caused by an issue with an electrical appliance in a basement, officials said.
The home had been evacuated by the time firefighters arrived, and it was later ventilated due to residual smoke, a release from the Valparaiso Fire Department states.
No one was injured, said Department spokesman Lt. Robert Schulte.
Crews responded about 1:33 p.m. Tuesday to find smoke coming from the front door of the home, located in the 200 block of Morgan Boulevard.
Firefighters used about 50 gallons of water to extinguish the flames, the release states.
The homeowner first noticed smoke coming out of a floor vent after a dehumidifier caught fire in the home's basement, officials said. That person tried to extinguish the flames, but couldn't, due to thick smoke.
A smoke alarm in the home successfully activated and notified the residents to the fire, Schulte said.
Fire officials reminded the public to check their smoke and carbon monoxide alarms to make sure they work.
"We go to so many homes — in 2021 — that do not have smoke alarms, and that is a sad state of affairs," Schulte said.
Officials said the time has come for people to replace the alkaline batteries in their smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, unless they have a newer one with a 10-year sealed battery.
Smoke alarms usually need to be replaced after 10 years, and carbon monoxide alarms after five to seven years," the Department said.
Many newer alarms have 10-year sealed batteries that require only monthly operation checks, and not periodic battery replacement.
People should also know that furnaces commonly fail due to being overworked through the winter, which could cause carbon monoxide to leak indoors, the Department said.
Free smoke alarms are available to any interested Valparaiso and Center Township residents. Those in need of one may contact the Fire Department Division Chief of Community Risk Reduction Division at 219-548-4849 or tstites@valpo.us.
"Time is your enemy in a fire," said Division Chief Tim Stites. "There are only one to three minutes to escape after a smoke alarm sounds. Working alarms give you previous time to escape your home before poisonous gases and heat make escape impossible."