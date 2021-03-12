Valparaiso house fire caused by electric appliance, officials say

VALPARAISO — A fire to a single-story home Tuesday afternoon was caused by an issue with an electrical appliance in a basement, officials said.

The home had been evacuated by the time firefighters arrived, and it was later ventilated due to residual smoke, a release from the Valparaiso Fire Department states.

No one was injured, said Department spokesman Lt. Robert Schulte.

Crews responded about 1:33 p.m. Tuesday to find smoke coming from the front door of the home, located in the 200 block of Morgan Boulevard.

Firefighters used about 50 gallons of water to extinguish the flames, the release states.

The homeowner first noticed smoke coming out of a floor vent after a dehumidifier caught fire in the home's basement, officials said. That person tried to extinguish the flames, but couldn't, due to thick smoke.

A smoke alarm in the home successfully activated and notified the residents to the fire, Schulte said.

Fire officials reminded the public to check their smoke and carbon monoxide alarms to make sure they work.

"We go to so many homes — in 2021 — that do not have smoke alarms, and that is a sad state of affairs," Schulte said.