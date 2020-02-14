You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Valparaiso man dead after car crashes into tree
urgent

Valparaiso man dead after car crashes into tree

{{featured_button_text}}
Ambulance stock
Times file photo

PRAIRIE TOWNSHIP — A Valparaiso man was declared dead at the scene of a fatal single-car crash in rural LaPorte County. 

Daniel M. McKeown, 27, of Valparaiso, was identified by the LaPorte County Coroner’s Office after his vehicle struck a tree.

At 3:42 p.m. Thursday police responded to a crash at Indiana 39 and County Road 1650 South in rural Prairie Township, the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office said.

A LaPorte County deputy came on scene in minutes and found a passenger car on the east side of Indiana 39, north of County Road 1650 South.

A gold 2000 Lexus was driving north on Indiana 39 when the Lexus went off the northbound lane of the road and drove along the grass near the shoulder for 159 feet, police said preliminary investigations showed.

The Lexus then struck a tree and came to rest in a ditch. The road was partially covered with snow at the time of the crash, police said. Toxicology results are pending.

LaPorte County Sheriff’s police were assisted by Hanna Township Volunteer Fire Department, LaPorte County EMS and the LaPorte County Coroner’s Office.

Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts