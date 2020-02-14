Valparaiso man dead after car crashes into tree

PRAIRIE TOWNSHIP — A Valparaiso man was declared dead at the scene of a fatal single-car crash in rural LaPorte County.

Daniel M. McKeown, 27, of Valparaiso, was identified by the LaPorte County Coroner’s Office after his vehicle struck a tree.

At 3:42 p.m. Thursday police responded to a crash at Indiana 39 and County Road 1650 South in rural Prairie Township, the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office said.

A LaPorte County deputy came on scene in minutes and found a passenger car on the east side of Indiana 39, north of County Road 1650 South.

A gold 2000 Lexus was driving north on Indiana 39 when the Lexus went off the northbound lane of the road and drove along the grass near the shoulder for 159 feet, police said preliminary investigations showed.

The Lexus then struck a tree and came to rest in a ditch. The road was partially covered with snow at the time of the crash, police said. Toxicology results are pending.