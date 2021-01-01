Valparaiso man shot dead after crashing into police cars, driving at deputies, officials say

STARKE COUNTY — A Valparaiso man was fatally shot by police early Friday after hitting three police vehicles during a pursuit and driving towards officers as they got out of their damaged cars, Indiana State Police said.

Jeffrey L. Marvin, 63, was shot at least once when two Marshall County sheriff's deputies fired at him as he drove toward them, police said.

Marvin was taken to Memorial Hospital in South Bend, where he was later pronounced dead.

The pursuit began just before midnight Thursday, after a Marshall County deputy saw a red Chevrolet pickup truck commit "a moving violation" on U.S. 30 at Pioneer Road. Police did not release details about the type of violation observed.

When the deputy attempted to pull over the Chevrolet's driver — later identified as Marvin — the driver fled, police said.

As the pursuit went through Plymouth, two Plymouth officers became involved in the chase. Marvin swerved at several police vehicles during the pursuit, police said.

Marvin led police into Starke County, where he hit a tire-deflation device at East County Road 750 North and East South Avenue and continued down a dead-end section of East South Avenue.