Valparaiso mom and children spread holiday cheer to police on Christmas morning

A Valparaiso mom and her three children surprised Valparaiso police Christmas day with a special delivery usually reserved for the likes of Santa Claus himself.
Shanetta Jordan, a four-year Valparaiso resident, and her family dropped by the Police Department on Christmas morning with cookies and hot chocolate.
"It's something we talked about a couple weeks before, serving the people who serve our community," Jordan said. "Some of them can't be home for Christmas."
Jordan, 9-year-old Tay'Shaun, 10-year-old Serenity and 11-year-old Jayleon were given a warm welcome by officers as they brought in holiday treats.
"My youngest son loves policemen," Jordan said. "He asked me about doing a ride-along."
Jordan said officers showed the kids their police squad cars and also introduced them to one of Valparaiso's furriest officers, Kaiser the K-9.
"We spent the rest of the time playing catch with Kaiser," Jordan said. "We hope to start a tradition and go to fire stations and hospitals during the holidays and get more people involved."