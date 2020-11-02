Valparaiso moves elementary to remote learning due to high number of quarantines

VALPARAISO — Citing a "depletion in human capital," Valparaiso Community Schools is moving its Memorial Elementary School to remote learning through mid-November.

Superintendent Jim McCall notified families of the change in a letter Monday, stating more than 30% of designated in-person learners and "many staff members" are currently in quarantine after being identified as direct contacts to others, both in and outside of school, who have contracted COVID-19.

Memorial Elementary students will begin remote learning status on Wednesday and continue through Nov. 16, according to the letter.

Valparaiso students were already scheduled to learn from home in a planned e-learning day Tuesday due to Election Day.

Four total cases of COVID-19 have been reported at Memorial Elementary, with three of those cases considered active, according to the Valparaiso Community Schools COVID-19 Dashboard, which was last updated Oct. 30.

Valparaiso administrators notified families of an additional case at the elementary school over the weekend.