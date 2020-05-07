Valparaiso names interim school superintendent after Lauck resignation

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

VALPARAISO — Longtime Northwest Indiana educator Mike Berta will come out of retirement to serve as interim superintendent of Valparaiso Community Schools.

The VCS school board appointed Berta to the role in a virtual school board meeting Thursday, just three days after the board accepted the resignation of then-superintendent Julie Lauck.

Berta will start with the district on May 11, School Board President Rob Behrend said in the meeting.

Berta has come out of retirement twice before to serve as interim superintendent — once for Valparaiso Community Schools from 2012 to 2014, and again for the Merrillville Community School Corp. in the 2017-18 school year.

In his career, Berta spent 25 years as an educator in Portage Township Schools and seven years in the Merrillville Community School Corp., before returning to Portage in 2004 to serve as superintendent until his retirement in 2012.

"We are fortunate to have his experience and expertise for our students and staff," Behrend said in the meeting.

"The Board will begin its search for a new superintendent in the near future," reads a prepared board statement shared with The Times. "As the process unfolds, we will keep you informed."