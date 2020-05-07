Valparaiso names interim school superintendent after Lauck resignation

VALPARAISO — Longtime Northwest Indiana educator Mike Berta will come out of retirement to serve as interim superintendent of Valparaiso Community Schools.
The VCS school board appointed Berta to the role in a virtual school board meeting Thursday, just three days after the board accepted the resignation of then-superintendent Julie Lauck.
Berta will start with the district on May 11, School Board President Rob Behrend said in the meeting.
Berta has come out of retirement twice before to serve as interim superintendent — once for Valparaiso Community Schools from 2012 to 2014, and again for the Merrillville Community School Corp. in the 2017-18 school year.
In his career, Berta spent 25 years as an educator in Portage Township Schools and seven years in the Merrillville Community School Corp., before returning to Portage in 2004 to serve as superintendent until his retirement in 2012.
"We are fortunate to have his experience and expertise for our students and staff," Behrend said in the meeting.
"The Board will begin its search for a new superintendent in the near future," reads a prepared board statement shared with The Times. "As the process unfolds, we will keep you informed."
Behrend said in the meeting that Berta will be paid on a per diem basis, will receive a car allowance each month and that health and dental insurance are not a part of the interim superintendent contract, but did not further elaborate on details of the contract saying "when asked by the public, we will be happy to release the contract as it is a public record."
Details of the contract, approved unanimously by the board Thursday, are forthcoming. A district spokeswoman told The Times after the meeting it would be available Friday after signed by all members of the board.
Departing Valparaiso superintendent will get $170K payment on June 1, plus more for unused personal, vacation days
Lauck submitted her resignation to the board in a letter dated May 3. The former Valparaiso schools leader will receive an additional year of her $170,725 base salary and benefits upon leaving the district, according to a settlement agreement approved by the VCS board Monday.
Lauck has been with the A-ranked Valparaiso Community Schools for six years, two as superintendent. Lauck is leaving the district "of no force," according to her resignation letter.
While her resignation is effective May 4, Lauck will remain available to Valparaiso Community Schools for consultation on an as-needed basis through the end of the month, according to the district's settlement agreement.
Under Lauck's tenure, the school district implemented new safety and security protocols, completed a $160 million building project and introduced Viking Puppy Project embraced by the community.
This winter, the Valparaiso administration took criticism for its handling of changes in Parkview Elementary's dual language immersion program, which brought the surprise cancellation of the DLI program and the resignation of the school's principal.
Valparaiso administrators later walked back their decision to end the popular Spanish language program after community protest outside the school and in multiple school board meetings.
Berta said Thursday he recognizes the anxiety and questions often brought with changing school leadership.
In his retirement, Berta said he's remained active with his church and his local food pantry, and has trained as a study circle facilitator working with the Merrillville Community School Corp. and the Urban League of Northwest Indiana to build community race relations in small and large group settings.
He said he plans to prioritize helping create a long-term solution for district leadership and working with Valparaiso staff to meet the ongoing needs of students during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
"One thing I’ve always done and will continue to do is make decisions that are in the best interest of kids and I promise you that's what'll happen here," Berta said.
