Valparaiso native earns honor of district conservation officer of the year

VALPARAISO — A Valparaiso native was chosen as the 2019 District 10 Indiana Conservation Officer of the Year by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

Indiana Conservation Officer Tyler Brock, who serves Porter County, has been a conservation officer for eight years. On top of patrolling Porter County parks, Brock is a public information officer, field training officer and remotely-operated vehicle operator.

Brock, who now lives in Kouts, said one of his favorite things about his work is educating hunters and fishers on safe and lawful practices. Growing up in Valparaiso, Brock said he spent a lot of time outdoors.

“I like meeting different people out in the field,” Brock said. “I grew up hunting and fishing and I also had an interest in law enforcement growing up.”

This spring Brock will have a chance at receiving the Pitzer Award, which is given to the top conservation officer in Indiana among all district award winners. District 10 includes LaPorte, Jasper, Lake, Newton, Porter, Pulaski and Starke counties.

The Pitzer Award is named after James D. Pitzer, an Indiana Conservation Officer who was shot to death while investigating illegal hunting activity in January 1961 in Jay County, Indiana.