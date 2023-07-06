Valparaiso police are adding a fourth resource officer in Valparaiso Community Schools.

Officer Michelle Kodicek began her duties July 1 at Thomas Jefferson Middle School. Kodicek succeeds Officer Shannon Morris, who will become the school resource officer for all VCS elementary schools.

Kodicek is a 26-year veteran of the Valparaiso Police Department. “She has also been very active within our school system and community over the years, while earning multiple commendations,” the department said in a news release issued last Friday.

The decision to add an officer at the elementary schools came during discussions between the Police Department and the school district.

“Our partnership with them continues to grow, as school safety is of great importance to us both,” Joe Hall, captain of support services for Valparaiso Police, said in an email.

The addition of an SRO in Valparaiso schools comes as several Northwest Indiana districts faced threats of violence this year.

In January, three threats were made at Valparaiso High School, which resulted in multiple lockdowns and early dismissals. A 16-year-old boy from Ohio was later arrested in connection with the threats.

Also in January, threats of violence were made toward Bailly STEM Academy in Gary and Portage, Hobart and Wheeler high schools. None of the threats were found to be credible.

A bomb threat May 1 at Lake Central High School sent students home early and prompted the use of a bomb-sniffing dog.