VALPARAISO — Police dogs and their trainers are heading to Valparaiso for a week of training beginning Sunday as the city's police force hosts the North American Police Work Dog Association National Seminar.
From Sunday through June 13, 150 police personnel from around the country will have opportunities to practice with their canine partners for cadaver retrieval, searches, rescue work as well as detecting explosives and narcotics.
Different training events will be held all across the city during the week, including the at the temporary City Hall at the former Hayes Leonard Elementary school and the Multi Agency Academic Cooperative training center, according to Todd Kobitz, master trainer for the Valparaiso police.
The MAAC facility will have a new K-9 training area that will be used during the event, according to Celina Weatherwax, a spokeswoman for MAAC.
Valparaiso was selected as the host site in 2017.