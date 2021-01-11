Valparaiso police promotes three to sergeant

VALPARAISO — The Valparaiso Police Department has named its three newest sergeants.

The department promoted Cassidy Schafer, Jon Watson and Joe Cowser within its ranks this month, assigning the sergeants new responsibilities within Valparaiso police's Patrol Division.

Schafer is a nine-year veteran of the department and has served within its Detective Bureau since 2017. She has also served as a field training officer, instructor and evidence technician.

Schafer graduated from Hampstead High School in Fort Wayne in 2000 and earned a bachelor's degree in criminal justice and psychology from Indiana University in 2003. She also has a master's degree in criminal behavior from Tiffin University.

Watson, a five-year veteran, has served with the Porter County Highway Interdiction Team for the last two years. He has also been an accident reconstructionist and field training officer.

Watson graduated from Chesterton High School in 2011 and earned a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from Baldwin Wallace University in 2015.

Cowser is a four-year veteran who has worked in patrol throughout his career, according to the department. He has also served as a bike officer, field training officer and is a current K-9 handler.