Valparaiso police seek help identifying suspects in $800 Walmart theft

VALPARAISO — Valparaiso Police are asking for help identifying two suspects in a late December theft from the Walmart store at 2400 Morthland Drive.

A man and woman were captured on surveillance video entering the Valparaiso Walmart before the suspected thefts occurred around 9:30 p.m. Dec. 28.

The two suspects are believed to have stolen nearly $800 worth of merchandise, police say.

The man could be seen forcing open locked jewelry cases while the woman loaded her purse with the case's contents, according to Valparaiso police.

Video footage shows that the woman has a tattoo on her chest and that both the man and woman left the area in a red SUV.

Anyone with information about the theft is encouraged to call Valparaiso Detective Jason Hamilton at 219-462-2135. Information can also be shared by texting TIP411 (847-411), using the word "Valpo" in the message field and the word "Cases" in the first line of a text.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.