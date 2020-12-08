Valparaiso police seek tips after series of auto part thefts

VALPARAISO — Police have received five reports of catalytic converters being stolen from vehicles over the past month and are asking anyone else who may have had one taken to come forward.

The reported thefts occurred at varying hours of the day and at several areas throughout the city, mainly near residences, auto body repair shops and local stores, a Valparaiso Police Department news release states.

A catalytic converter is an exhaust emission control device that converts pollutant gases. Stealing one can cause between several hundred to thousands of dollars in damage or loss, police said.

Police are asking anyone who had a converter stolen, experienced a theft similar in nature or witnessed any suspicious activity to report it to police.

Officials said a gray or silver pickup truck was caught on camera in the area where one of the thefts occurred.

"It is unknown if the vehicle was involved, but investigators would like to speak with the owner of the vehicle," the release states. "We are further looking for any video or images that may have been captured."