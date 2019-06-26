VALPARAISO – The former north side home of Urschel Laboratories could become home to a new retail development after the city council approved a rezoning of the land.
Family Express, the current owners of the property on 2502 Cumberland Drive, want to develop the land but couldn't due to zoning, according to the company's attorney, Todd Leeth.
The site, which lies near the roundabout that intersects Vale Park Road and Calumet Avenue, was originally zoned for industrial purposes. The surrounding area is mostly shops and restaurants.
“It's the only industrial zoning in the area but if you look north and south and on the east side, you'll see exactly what we're looking for and that's the commercial zoning we're asking for,” said Leeth.
Urschel, which manufactures food slicers, moved their company to a larger facility in Chesterton and demolished their old building in 2015. Later that year, Family Express bought the land.