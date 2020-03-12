Valparaiso's basketball seasons apparently over amid virus concerns

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“The first consideration is everyone’s safety and well-being,” LaBarbera said. “University officials have been meeting on a daily basis. We’ve been pulling together information and monitoring everything. We’re just trying to make thoughtful, careful decisions and make sure people stay safe.”

Many of the men’s basketball players scattered for spring break after Sunday’s defeat, but were expected to return to campus on Friday to begin preparations for the upcoming CIT. The women’s basketball team was also expected to be in line for a potential postseason bid this year after the Valley tournament. LaBarbera stated on Thursday that his understanding was the Women’s Basketball Invitational had also been canceled.

An overarching question that will arise out of the late season cancellations will be the fate of seniors like Kiser and Hales. With their postseason careers cut short, there’s every chance they’ve played their final collegiate game.

“That’s all probably pretty fluid at this point,” LaBarbera said. “I really don’t know. I haven’t seen anything about that. I’m confident there will be a discussion about it at some point.”