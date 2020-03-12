Valparaiso's basketball seasons apparently over amid virus concerns

VALPARAISO — John Kiser won’t get another chance to dive for a loose ball and Grace Hales won’t knock down another corner 3-pointer for the Valparaiso basketball teams.
As major conferences across college basketball canceled their postseason tournaments throughout the day Thursday in response to COVID-19 concerns, Valparaiso athletic director Mark LaBarbera confirmed that the CollegeInsider.com tournament (CIT) was also canceled. Earlier this week, the College Basketball Invitational was canceled.
The Missouri Valley Conference also canceled its women’s basketball tournament, which was slated to begin on Thursday night in Moline, Ill.
LaBarbera confirmed that the men’s team had been planning to play in the CIT after making an improbable run through Arch Madness in St. Louis last weekend, ultimately falling to Bradley 80-66 in the title game.
“We’re in very unprecedented waters,” LaBarbera said on Thursday afternoon. “Short of World War II when they canceled everything, I don’t think we’ve seen this since then.”
The Missouri Valley Council of Presidents voted on Thursday to cancel all athletic competition through Mar. 30 at the earliest. Valparaiso’s baseball team was on a bus heading toward a weekend series at Southeastern Louisiana, but the team has turned back to return to campus. The softball team left for a weekend series at Missouri State on Thursday morning, but the team has also turned around to come back to campus.
“The first consideration is everyone’s safety and well-being,” LaBarbera said. “University officials have been meeting on a daily basis. We’ve been pulling together information and monitoring everything. We’re just trying to make thoughtful, careful decisions and make sure people stay safe.”
Many of the men’s basketball players scattered for spring break after Sunday’s defeat, but were expected to return to campus on Friday to begin preparations for the upcoming CIT. The women’s basketball team was also expected to be in line for a potential postseason bid this year after the Valley tournament. LaBarbera stated on Thursday that his understanding was the Women’s Basketball Invitational had also been canceled.
An overarching question that will arise out of the late season cancellations will be the fate of seniors like Kiser and Hales. With their postseason careers cut short, there’s every chance they’ve played their final collegiate game.
“That’s all probably pretty fluid at this point,” LaBarbera said. “I really don’t know. I haven’t seen anything about that. I’m confident there will be a discussion about it at some point.”
Teams that are currently in season will be allowed to continue practicing once they return to campus, but teams that are not in-season, including the football team, will have to push back any spring practices until April at the earliest.