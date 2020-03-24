Valparaiso school board shows statement of support for Parkview dual language program

Behrend said the board is committed to supporting VCS staff in creating what he said he hopes can be the “best DLI program in the state of Indiana.”

“We’ve gone through three or four months of parents expressing their concerns about the DLI program and I want the parents to know that the administration, teachers and all of the staff that are involved with that, including the board, have taken all of their comments very seriously throughout the process,” Behrend said.

Rebecca Hoyle, a Parkview Elementary parent and advocate in support of continuing Parkview DLI, said the statement helps put her at ease about the board’s role in future discussions of the program.

Parents expressed shock this winter at the Valparaiso administration’s initial decision to cancel the program without significant community input or school board discussion.