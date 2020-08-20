Valparaiso school officials look to alter reopening plans after COVID-19 positive cases confirmed

The board and administration did not detail specifically what actions are being considered to remedy stressful instructional experiences brought by e-learning. Some asked the district to consider assigning teachers specifically to manage virtual instruction.

In public comment, some parents spoke in support of continued in-person instruction and others with students in remote learning voiced concern in anxiety and frustration they say the plan has brought to their students' education.

"Everybody is stressed, we’re stressed as parents, we’re stressed as health care providers, I’m sure the grocery workers are stressed, everybody’s stressed," said Mona Drake, a Valparaiso parent and ICU nurse who spoke in support of in-person learning. "The goal is it’s short term, so let’s all pitch in and do what we need to do to get our kids educated."

A majority of comments shared with the district digitally were related to remote learning and the school community's COVID-19 response, Assistant Superintendent Jim McCall said. Several who attended the meeting called for greater transparency in communicating the details of positive cases confirmed in the district.