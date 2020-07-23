Valparaiso schools to make decision of whether to return in person by end of July

The school board approved a series of delayed start times for elementary, middle and high school students in Thursday night's meeting to allow teachers greater time to prepare to serve students both on an in-person and remote basis.

Valparaiso Community Schools' reopening framework offers a remote learning alternative to in-person instruction for families who would prefer not to send student back to school campuses at the start of the school year.

In a recent district survey, 84% of respondents representing 4,565 students preferred students to return to safe and healthy, in-person learning environment, Berta said.

New start times for the Valparaiso Community Schools district include a 7:56 a.m. start at the high school; a 8:19 a.m. start for the district's two middle schools; and a 9:15 a.m. start for the elementaries.

The delayed start times will allow approximately 30 additional minutes of "sacred time" in teachers' days that can be used to prepare virtual learning exercises, schedule student conferences and enhance lesson design.