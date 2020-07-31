Valparaiso schools to open on time and in person this August

The plan has the support of the Porter County Health Department, Berta said. The district's decision to reopen in-person was also made in consultation with local health officials.

In his letter, Berta acknowledged that the Valparaiso district will likely see COVID-19 cases in its schools, and that individual class, school or district closure may be necessary in the future.

"School personnel will work quickly to identify impacted people and deploy actions including quarantine and remote learning," Berta said. "Some extracurricular and other activities may need to be paused from time to time to address exposure."

Valparaiso Community Schools announced a temporary suspension of its summer boys basketball and football conditioning programs last week after administrators were made aware of confirmed positive cases among individuals with ties to the district.

Football is scheduled to return Aug. 3. Basketball will resume when the Indiana High School Athletics Association's contact period for winter sports begins Aug. 31.

Berta asked for parents' help in following recommended health department guidance to mitigate opportunities for COVID-19 transmission.