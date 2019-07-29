VALPARAISO — The Valparaiso bus system rolled out a new service and eventually a way to buy tickets on your phone.
The new Transit Connect bus to the South Shore Line's Dunes Park station near Chesterton started service at 8:20 a.m. Thursday at 260 Brown St. in Valparaiso, according to Don Lorntzen, the city's transit manager.
“We're just working on getting everything to get ready for that Thursday,” he said. “We'll have radio commercials on air soon and our focus will be on getting the word out.”
The morning and mid-afternoon service would be a round trip, while evening routes only would head from the train back to Valparaiso.
“The bus will arrive in time for the westbound train and wait for the eastbound train,” Lorntzen said. “After that, it'll loop back to Valpo and then the next train.”
From August until the end of October, the bus service will be free.
Lorntzen said updated schedules and further information will be available on the Valparaiso Transportation website.
The city's initial costs to start the service will be about $45,000, not including yearly expenses. With all of the grant money available, the city would have to pay about $30,000 each year.
Currently, the service will use repurposed V-Line buses that went out of service. The buses will be wrapped to look like the trains and have decals with the service's phone number and website. The initial buses may need to be replaced next year, as they will be far beyond their service life.
Lorntzen also will work to roll out a new digital ticketing app for use on all of the city's bus services, V-Line, ChigcaGo Dash and Transit Connect.
The city plans on using Token Transit, an app that is used by other cities. Riders will be able to buy tickets or multi-day passes out of the app and have them scanned right off of their phones.
Lorntzen said it is available as a free download on Google Play and the Apple App Store.
When the app is up and running for Valparaiso, the website will have further directions on how to download and use it to purchase tickets.
The ticketing app would be on a three-year contract with the city and charge 10% of the fares purchased in the app. The city also will have to purchase 13 ticket validation devices for the bus fleet, which cost $600 each.