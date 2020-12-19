Valparaiso to continue e-learning Wednesdays

However, some expressed concerns for finding midweek child care, students’ workload on e-learning days, added screen time with virtual assignments and communication between teachers and families.

To help address some of these concerns, the district will modify its current Wednesday e-learning model.

Superintendent Jim McCall said the district will work to increase awareness and accessibility of partnerships with local Boys & Girls Clubs and YMCA programs, to which the district provides transportation on Wednesdays.

The school corporation will also establish a tech support hotline and a homework hotline, offered in addition to regular teacher office hours, for students in grades K-5.

Wednesday e-learning assignments will be posted for all students by 4:30 p.m. on Tuesdays with a provided checklist of activities and teachers will be encouraged to send home physical materials for lessons that can be learned off of computers.