Valparaiso to continue e-learning Wednesdays

VALPARAISO — Valparaiso Community Schools will extend its popular Wednesday e-learning days this spring.
The district first implemented the midweek e-learning day for all students in late September to provide additional prep and professional development time for teachers. Teachers have been leading instruction for both in-person and full-time virtual learning students during the coronavirus pandemic.
Valparaiso administrators indicated last month they would review the district’s current learning plans, drawing dozens of parents and teachers to rally in support of continued midweek e-learning.
“We’ve literally had hundreds, hundreds and hundreds, of people share their thoughts and their experiences. … And, that has really helped all of us, and I know it’s helped administration as they’ve crafted this plan,” School Board Secretary Jennifer Bognar said in a Thursday night school board meeting.
Valparaiso’s administrators convened a community town hall earlier this month to hear public opinion on e-learning before voting unanimously this week to extend Wednesday e-learning days through the second semester of the 2020-21 school year.
Most participants shared benefits brought by e-learning, including midweek mental health breaks, time for cleaning and time for specialized instruction.
However, some expressed concerns for finding midweek child care, students’ workload on e-learning days, added screen time with virtual assignments and communication between teachers and families.
To help address some of these concerns, the district will modify its current Wednesday e-learning model.
Superintendent Jim McCall said the district will work to increase awareness and accessibility of partnerships with local Boys & Girls Clubs and YMCA programs, to which the district provides transportation on Wednesdays.
The school corporation will also establish a tech support hotline and a homework hotline, offered in addition to regular teacher office hours, for students in grades K-5.
Wednesday e-learning assignments will be posted for all students by 4:30 p.m. on Tuesdays with a provided checklist of activities and teachers will be encouraged to send home physical materials for lessons that can be learned off of computers.
“We’ve been very fortunate to navigate this first semester as we did and these are really uncharted waters,” McCall said. “No one has a map and we’d be foolish if we thought we did. We’re reading the currents, we’re reading the wind. We’re being responsive and having the courage to shift when we need to shift.”
Valparaiso Teachers Association President Annie Schoenfelt thanked the board and community for its support as the district prepares for its next semester of teaching during the pandemic.
“We don’t have a road map for this and we are doing the best that we can for our students and all of our stakeholders,” Schoenfelt said. “We will continue to improve our practices.”
