VALPARAISO — In 1930, Georgia O'Keeffe painted a mountainous landscape in New Mexico, using precise details, varying hues and purposeful lighting to create a realistic image on the canvas. The result was the masterpiece "Rust Red Hills."

That painting, bought by Valparaiso University in 1962, now sits in the Brauer Museum of Art, the university's on-campus museum. However, VU President José Padilla has decided to sell the painting — along with two others in the collection: Frederic Church's "Mountain Landscape" and Childe Hassam’s "The Silver Vale and the Golden Gate" — and use the proceeds to renovate the freshman residence halls.

That decision has put him and university leadership at odds with a portion of the campus community, including the museum's namesake, Richard Brauer. Brauer, who chaired the university’s art department for 10 years and served as the museum’s director until it was named after him in 1995, said that if the sale goes through, he'll ask that his name be removed from the museum.

"I think it would be sad if he were to do that," Padilla said in an exclusive interview with The Times. "He has played such a great role in creating this collection of art and artifacts. But naturally, I respectfully disagree with him on what we have to do here to work on behalf of the entire university as opposed to a part of it."

Gravitas

Brauer told The Times the O'Keeffe was the second painting he ever purchased. He lovingly referred to the painting as "our O'Keeffe," emphasizing that having it is a point of pride for the university.

"There's just a sense of representing our aspirations in art," he said. "Having excellence is a real pleasure. To think we can associate ourselves with excellence pulls us all together and makes us try a little harder, I think."

Brauer said he was attracted to the "gravitas" of the painting.

"When you experience that painting, you realize there's order and beauty in our world," he said. "It's exceptional."

Brauer said he was "outraged" when he first heard of the sale. Others have had a similar reaction. Four organizations representing museums across North America released a joint statement earlier this month condemning the move and asking the university to reconsider. Additionally, a group of students held a protest on campus last week, and 94 members of the VU faculty signed a letter opposing the sale.

Brauer pointed out that the O'Keeffe and Hassam were paid for through a donation and endowment made through a 1953 Sloan Trust Agreement. The Church was a direct gift from the Sloan Trust.

"We believe that this is likely in violation of the trust," Gretchen Buggeln, VU professor and confidant of Brauer, said. "But at this point, it's going to be lawyers against lawyers."

Additionally, she said it's "the international standard for museums" that if a piece is sold out of a collection, the proceeds should be put back into the collection.

Brauer said that he's spoken with donors and believes there's a legal challenge mounting but that he doesn't have direct knowledge.

Padilla said his team has "a different interpretation" and is confident this sale is legal, but his team intends on doing "due diligence" to ensure that's the case before any sale is finalized. He said he's not concerned about this turning into a legal battle.

"The artwork in that collection plays an important role," he said. "Faculty have used it to provide supportive programming to our students, but no one piece of art is critical or core to our mission. What's critical and core to our mission is providing the best residential experience to our students."

Padilla emphasized that he's not closing down the museum and that these are three paintings of over 5,000 in the collection.

"We recognize there are some on this campus and in the community who disagree with this," he said. "We know it's very heartfelt. We recognize that these pieces have been part of the collection for years, and we respect their opinion, but we respectfully disagree because we believe this will ultimately meet our mission of providing a first-rate student and academic experience."

First-rate student experience

Padilla said that providing this experience is his team's "North Star." He wants to take the campus' two freshman residence halls offline this summer, renovate them over the course of the 2023-24 school year and have them ready for incoming students in fall 2024. He and his colleagues envision "a freshman village."

The two halls targeted for renovations were built in 1962, said Ryan Blevins, VU's dean of students. The university wants all freshman dorms to surround a cafeteria and common space that sits between the two buildings. It also wants to add air conditioning, replace windows and upgrade furniture.

"What we want to do is modernize the facilities and bring them up to the expectations of this generation of college students," Blevins said. "We can renovate that whole center section, connecting the two buildings into this wonderful community hub that'll have both social and community aspects but also allow us to add some academic support elements as well."

Padilla called these upgrades "long overdue."

This saga comes as VU sees a steep decline in enrollment. In fall 2015, the university reported a student population of 4,544. In fall 2022, that number has fallen sharply to 2,964. Padilla acknowledged that selling these paintings is in part a way of dealing with the economic ramifications of this decline.

"Of course, part of it is to increase the number of freshmen who want to come here," he said. "Because nowadays, many freshman students who want to live on a college campus, they're looking for an experience in which they can have that sense of community and they have all the other features."

Padilla said he and his team are "very confident" that these upgrades will result in a boost to enrollment. He said they've consulted with their enrollment management team, have continually received poor feedback from students living in the dorms and have seen negative reactions from touring potential students.

"I've got to make sure we're planning for the future, and the future says our students desire a first-rate residential experience," he said. "I'm making sure there's a path forward for our future."

Padilla said it was about "staying one step ahead."

The reason the university chose to use these paintings as opposed to other fundraising tools, Padilla said, comes down to timing.

"We felt they would most allow us to get the proceeds quickly enough to meet this urgent need," he said.

Padilla said art auctioneers, including Sotheby's, came to view the paintings recently. According to Padilla, they estimated that the O'Keeffe painting was worth $7 million, the Hassan painting $2 million and the Church $1 million. He hopes to sell the paintings this spring to meet his desired timeline for the renovations.

Gallery: The Times Photos of the Week Winfield maps plan for growth Winfield map plan for growth Winfield maps plan for growth 021823-spt-gbk-and_9 021823-spt-gbk-and_6 021823-spt-gbk-and_8 021823-spt-gbk-and_10 021823-spt-gbk-and_1 021823-spt-gbk-and_3 021823-spt-gbk-and_4 Special-education students at Wheeler Middle School participate in Colonel's Coffee Special-education students at Wheeler Middle School participate in Colonel's Coffee Travis Randolph, Lake Station 021823-spt-bbk-ls-ic_5 021823-spt-bbk-ls-ic_8 021823-spt-bbk-ls-ic_7 021823-spt-bbk-ls-ic_1 Michigan City at Merrillville boys basketball Michigan City at Merrillville boys basketball Michigan City at Merrillville boys basketball Michigan City at Merrillville boys basketball Lake County Board of Elections and Registration lottery Lake County Board of Elections and Registration lottery Portage better off now, mayor says Justice for Judah Gallery HTML code