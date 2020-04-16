Valparaiso University furloughs 200 employees; president to take 30% pay cut in COVID-19 reductions

VU first announced in mid-March that it would suspend in-person learning for at least a month as higher education institutions across the country took steps to close campuses in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

A week later, VU announced it would extend remote learning through the end of the spring semester, closing residence halls and canceling spring events like the university's signature spring Jazz Fest.

The university has plans to extend its distance learning through its summer terms, a VU spokeswoman said.

"As we adapt to rapidly changing circumstances, Valparaiso University continues to take a thoughtful, measured approach in each step of our response to national and global health and financial threats," the VU release states. "At each turn, we have sought to uphold our academic mission and preserve as much of the Valpo experience as possible for our students while seeking to recruit and retain students for the 2020-2021 academic year."

The university has made a number of recent cuts prior to the global coronoavirus pandemic.

VU students were notified this January of cost cutting measures in the university's music department. And, in November, the university announced plans to cut its men's soccer and men's tennis programs.