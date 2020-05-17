Valparaiso University graduates last class of law students in midst of coranvirus pandemic

VALPARAISO — Alexandra Garcia completed her last final needed to graduate last week, but it still doesn’t feel like the end.
Like so many students around her, the third-year Valparaiso law student finished out her final semester from home, foregoing all the traditional spring VU Law traditions like commencement, the annual Barrister’s Ball and end-of-year Champagne Toast.
“There was no closure,” Garcia said.
In the last three years, Valparaiso University’s final class of law school graduates have studied under extraordinary circumstances — first learning their school, a 141-year-old institution, would be closing upon their graduation, then completing their legal education in the midst of a sweeping global pandemic.
“We definitely have the strength to go through anything,” Garcia said of her class. “If anything, the law school taught us to have strength, to be courageous and to just keep going.”
Garcia was one of a small class of students who entered VU’s law program in the fall 2017 semester — the same semester the American Bar Association lifted a censure on VU law school admissions and university leaders announced plans to close admissions to incoming students the following fall.
Though not entirely unforeseen, the announcement sent shock waves through the law student community. Thirteen students transferred out of the law program that school year, according to the university disclosures to the American Bar Association.
The next fall — after proposals to transfer Valparaiso’s law program to Middle Tennessee State University fell through — students in the 2020 law class learned they would officially be the school’s last.
As this spring’s novel coronavirus outbreak brought yet another unexpected twist to the Class of 2020, VU law graduates are reflecting on the campus experiences that defined their education.
Little things like study tables, bowling and arcade nights, birthday celebrations, and even a class luau came to shape the tight-knit group of future lawyers.
“We’ve gotten through this incredibly weird experience together and it’s really bonded us,” said Jessica Smithey of VU’s 2020 law class.
Amid all of the change, Smithey and Garcia credited VU Law faculty with encouraging the students to keep going — professors like Jeremy Telman, whose limericks brought light to sometimes daunting stacks of contract law, or Bethany Lezniewski, whose mentorship brought kindness and understanding to an otherwise stressful period of study.
“There were so many professors that constantly pushed us and were there for us on a personal level,” Smithey said. “Any time I thought about transferring or giving up, I thought about the faculty there. I love that they all knew me by name, and knew when I had a problem.”
Telman pointed to the example set by longtime VU professors like Rosalie Berger Levinson, Bruce Berner and Dave Myers, who Telman credits with his own success as an educator.
“The law school was the center of their world,” Telman said. “These were people who had been teaching for 30, 40 years. If students asked them to come to an event, they were there.”
Telman praised the 2020 class, calling it one of the strongest in the university’s last decade of law school students.
In their time at VU, students in this spring’s graduating class have clerked with local judges, have interned with county and state courts, and have collectively provided hundreds of hours of pro bono work in their communities.
As third-year students, some were able to represent clients through VU’s criminal law clinic.
In the law clinic — led for many years by Valparaiso Professor David Welter, who died unexpectedly this winter — students assisted hundreds of individuals a year with free or low-cost legal services.
“I can honestly say, with my class, there’s not a single person I wouldn’t want if I needed representation to be my attorney,” said Aaron Robbins of VU Law’s spring graduating class.
On Friday, VU Law students participated in a modified celebration — including the awarding of Latin honors, distribution of regalia and participating in an end-of-year VU tradition, the "Cane Walk." Fourteen law school students make up this spring's Class of 2020.
"This tradition, which existed in some form as early as 1901, symbolized the graduates’ transition from students to members of the legal profession," said VU Law School Dean David Cleveland in a statement to The Times. "While pregraduation events were canceled and commencement itself was postponed, the final members of the VULS community were able to gather one last time on the Law School grounds to recognize the accomplishments of the Class of 2020 and the historic law school itself."
Now, students of VU’s 2020 class have their sights set on the one thing they can control — the Indiana Bar Examination.
With state leaders only recently announcing stages to reopen the state’s economy, the VU students are preparing for a modified bar exam.
Instead of going to Indianapolis this July to take the two-day exam, the students will test remotely in just one day. A typical 200-question multiple choice section of the exam will be replaced with a series of short answer questions.
Though some of the Valparaiso students expressed unease preparing for the new testing format, they were quick to note VU Law students are no stranger to change.
“Life is what happens when life doesn’t go as it’s planned, and that’s what’s happened here,” Robbins said. “It’s just life, and we’ve experienced life at its fullest.”
