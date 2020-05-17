Valparaiso University graduates last class of law students in midst of coranvirus pandemic

"This tradition, which existed in some form as early as 1901, symbolized the graduates’ transition from students to members of the legal profession," said VU Law School Dean David Cleveland in a statement to The Times. "While pregraduation events were canceled and commencement itself was postponed, the final members of the VULS community were able to gather one last time on the Law School grounds to recognize the accomplishments of the Class of 2020 and the historic law school itself."

Now, students of VU’s 2020 class have their sights set on the one thing they can control — the Indiana Bar Examination.

With state leaders only recently announcing stages to reopen the state’s economy, the VU students are preparing for a modified bar exam.

Instead of going to Indianapolis this July to take the two-day exam, the students will test remotely in just one day. A typical 200-question multiple choice section of the exam will be replaced with a series of short answer questions.

Though some of the Valparaiso students expressed unease preparing for the new testing format, they were quick to note VU Law students are no stranger to change.