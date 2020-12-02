Valparaiso University names new president

VALPARAISO — Valparaiso University has named its next president.
José D. Padilla — most recently vice president, university counsel and secretary of the University of Colorado system — will become Valparaiso University's president-elect effective Jan. 1, the university announced Wednesday.
Padilla will work closely with current Interim President Colette Irwin-Knott and assume the role of president on or before March 1, according to a university news release.
"I am humbled and grateful to be asked to lead Valparaiso University," Padilla said in the release. "Its storied past, exceptional programs, devoted faculty, motivated students, committed alumni and strong Lutheran Christian ethos all attracted me to this incredible opportunity."
Valparaiso's announcement Wednesday brings the university's more than yearlong search for its next president to a close.
President Emeritus Mark Heckler announced in August 2019 his plans for retirement after more than a decade as VU's chief.
A nine-member search committee of VU Board of Directors, faculty and alumni convened and provided its first update a month later, sharing intentions to hire a nationally recognized search firm to assist in the process.
The committee initially selected firm AGB Search to seek input from university stakeholders in a series of public forums, develop a search prospectus and advertise the university's open leadership position.
Last January, the search committee narrowed its field of applicants and conducted interviews after which three leading candidates were invited to campus to meet with the Valparaiso community.
In April, Presidential Search Committee Chair John Draheim announced a 60-day pause in the university's search efforts due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The committee resumed its search in late May and announced in June a new national search firm, WittKieffer, was selected to complete the search.
Further interviews were conducted confidentially "to increase interest among very senior candidates," according to a June 15 statement from the committee's chair.
In August, Draheim announced the committee reviewed more than 25 applicants identified by the university's new search firm, suggesting a broadened scope from the three candidates initially invited to campus.
In October, the committee narrowed in on a leading candidate following a series of interviews between three leading candidates and the campus community. However, Draheim shared, "matters arose which did not allow us to come to closure on the process with this candidate."
In total, more than 100 candidates were included in the university's search, according to a VU news release.
"The COVID-19 pandemic made our search process especially challenging," Draheim said in the Wednesday release. "The committee was determined to be both deliberate and thorough to be sure we identified the top candidate. We believe we have made an excellent choice with José."
In its news release, Valparaiso University said its search committee sought candidates "with a specific set of attributes and demonstrated career skills to lead the university as it faces the challenges and opportunities ahead."
The university furloughed 200 employees this spring after suspending in-person instruction at the onset of the pandemic.
Valpo officials took actions prior to the pandemic to cut costs in its music department and to eliminate the university's men's soccer and tennis programs.
VU graduated its last law school class this spring after announcing the school's closure in 2018.
The university has added new majors and minors in the last several years, including environmental engineering, bioengineering, music therapy, occupational therapy, physician assistant and supply chain and logistics management.
"I am really looking forward to working with José," said Robert Hansen, chair-elect of the VU Board of Directors. "I am confident he will provide the insightful leadership Valpo needs to navigate these unprecedented times in higher education."
Through his career in higher education, Padilla has gained experience as a lecturer, administrator, president's cabinet member and board member.
Padilla earned his bachelor degree in elementary education from the University of Toledo and his juris doctorate from the University of Michigan Law School.
Before joining the University of Colorado, Padilla spent 15 years with DePaul University serving in multiple senior leadership roles, including vice president, general counsel and secretary.
"We are delighted to have found such an exceptional leader for our university," VU Board of Directors Chair Frederick Kraegel said. "José's deep and varied background in all aspects of higher education make him ideally suited to lead Valpo."
Padilla and his wife, Hilda, plan to relocate to Valparaiso, according to the university.
"Leading Valpo will allow me to practice my Christian faith in the campus community," the incoming president-elect said. "This will enable me to join Valpo's tradition of embracing the intersection of faith and learning."
