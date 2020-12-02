Valparaiso University names new president

Last January, the search committee narrowed its field of applicants and conducted interviews after which three leading candidates were invited to campus to meet with the Valparaiso community.

In April, Presidential Search Committee Chair John Draheim announced a 60-day pause in the university's search efforts due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The committee resumed its search in late May and announced in June a new national search firm, WittKieffer, was selected to complete the search.

Further interviews were conducted confidentially "to increase interest among very senior candidates," according to a June 15 statement from the committee's chair.

In August, Draheim announced the committee reviewed more than 25 applicants identified by the university's new search firm, suggesting a broadened scope from the three candidates initially invited to campus.

In October, the committee narrowed in on a leading candidate following a series of interviews between three leading candidates and the campus community. However, Draheim shared, "matters arose which did not allow us to come to closure on the process with this candidate."

In total, more than 100 candidates were included in the university's search, according to a VU news release.