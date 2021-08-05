Valparaiso University requiring students, staff to get COVID-19 vaccine

VALPARAISO — Valparaiso University is requiring all students, staff and faculty to receive the COVID-19 vaccine before the start of fall semester.
Full-time, part-time and audit students needed to be vaccinated by Aug. 1, according to the university website. The same timeline applied for faculty and staff.
With that, the website says VU plans to lift its mask mandate for fully vaccinated students and staff Friday.
Other public and private universities throughout the state, including the University of Notre Dame and Indiana University are requiring students to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. A federal appeals court backed IU’s requirement Monday after students challenged its legality.
Medical and religious exemptions to VU's vaccine requirement were reviewed on a case-by-case basis, the website says. Graduate students participating in fully online programs were exempt.
Students who don’t get vaccinated won’t be allowed to return to campus and participate in on-campus classes for the fall semester. Faculty and staff who don’t get the vaccine are “no longer eligible for employment,” an online FAQ says.
The university is continuing in-person learning this fall to provide students “the optimal college experience and learning environment,” the website says. The safest way to do that, it says, is by having a vaccinated campus.
The American College Health Association released guidance in late April recommending a COVID-19 vaccine requirement for on-campus students for fall semester.
In an explanation as to why VU is requiring vaccines, the online FAQ says vaccines are scientifically proven to be effective in preventing COVID-19 and combating the pandemic.
VU’s campus is still restricted to students, staff and invited guests until further notice. Invited guests will need to check in, wear a face covering and practice social distancing on campus.