Valparaiso University requiring students, staff to get COVID-19 vaccine

VALPARAISO — Valparaiso University is requiring all students, staff and faculty to receive the COVID-19 vaccine before the start of fall semester.

Full-time, part-time and audit students needed to be vaccinated by Aug. 1, according to the university website. The same timeline applied for faculty and staff.

With that, the website says VU plans to lift its mask mandate for fully vaccinated students and staff Friday.

Other public and private universities throughout the state, including the University of Notre Dame and Indiana University are requiring students to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. A federal appeals court backed IU’s requirement Monday after students challenged its legality.

Medical and religious exemptions to VU's vaccine requirement were reviewed on a case-by-case basis, the website says. Graduate students participating in fully online programs were exempt.