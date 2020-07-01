You are the owner of this article.
Valpo-area man missing; police seeking help
Valpo-area man missing; police seeking help

Rodrick (Rod) Moore

VALPARAISO — Porter County police are seeking help locating a 75-year-old man, who was last seen leaving his Center Township home Tuesday night.

Rodrick (Rod) Moore reportedly suffers from dementia, the Porter County Sheriff's Department said.

He left his home on Mississnewa Court at about 7:45 p.m., according to police. He is believed to be wearing a baseball hat, grey long-sleeved shirt, light colored shorts and tennis shoes.

Police ask anyone with information to call 219-477-3000 or submit a tip using the sheriff's department app.

Hollowed out public health system faces more cuts

