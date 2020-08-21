Valpo-area man to get treatment in prison after stabbing brother over missing drugs

VALPARAISO — When Michael Kaminsky was first questioned by police about allegations that he stabbed his older brother 11 times during a domestic dispute, he downplayed his role and claimed he acted in self defense.
When appearing for sentencing Friday after pleading guilty to felony counts of battery and resisting law enforcement, the 25-year-old said he reacted the way he did because he thought his mother was in danger.
Kaminsky, who appeared via a videoconferencing system between the county jail and court, said his brother did not have a deadly weapon at the time of the January 2017 attack.
Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffery Clymer accepted the proposed plea agreement and sentenced Kaminsky to six years in the prison with a requested referral to treatment.
Kaminsky thanked the judge for the treatment option.
"I'm tired of living like this," he said.
Clymer said drug use in the case was no excuse.
"What you did was dangerous," he said. "You could have killed someone."
Porter County police said they were called to Kaminsky's Valparaiso-area home during the early morning hours of Jan. 3, 2017 and were told by family members that Kaminsky had been upset because he thought someone stole his Xanax medication.
Kaminsky's brother told police that Kaminsky "went off the wall and then grabbed a big knife from the kitchen like the knife from Psycho and stabbed him," according to court records. Kaminsky also had a pocket knife, police said.
He said Kaminsky "was screaming at him that you don't steal my stuff, I am gangster from Hammond," police said.
Police said the brother suffered defensive knife wounds on his hands and multiple stabbings to the back and side of his torso.
