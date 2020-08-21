Valpo-area man to get treatment in prison after stabbing brother over missing drugs

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO — When Michael Kaminsky was first questioned by police about allegations that he stabbed his older brother 11 times during a domestic dispute, he downplayed his role and claimed he acted in self defense.

When appearing for sentencing Friday after pleading guilty to felony counts of battery and resisting law enforcement, the 25-year-old said he reacted the way he did because he thought his mother was in danger.

Kaminsky, who appeared via a videoconferencing system between the county jail and court, said his brother did not have a deadly weapon at the time of the January 2017 attack.

Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffery Clymer accepted the proposed plea agreement and sentenced Kaminsky to six years in the prison with a requested referral to treatment.

Kaminsky thanked the judge for the treatment option.

"I'm tired of living like this," he said.

Clymer said drug use in the case was no excuse.

"What you did was dangerous," he said. "You could have killed someone."