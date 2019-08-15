VALPARAISO — Valparaiso Events, a nonprofit group behind many of the festivals in the city, is the major organizer of a farewell celebration Saturday for outgoing Mayor Jon Costas.
It's from 5-8 p.m. in Central Park and free to the public.
"I guess I happen to be the symbol for this event, but in reality, everything this celebration is about in my mind is far beyond what one person can do,” Costas said. “Frankly, this is both about the citizens coming together to celebrate what's been accomplished but also have a little fun. Sometimes you need that.”
There's live entertainment and an interactive bubble show throughout the evening on the main stage.
Among the music acts, Costas will be playing with the Conservadellics. The lineup will also include the Megabeatles and the Crawpuppies.
The festival features free carnival rides, a caricature artist and food for purchase from local restaurants. Free dessert will be available from Designer Desserts and Valpo Velvet.
Valparaiso Events, a key force behind the Popcorn Festival, has received about $15,000 for the farewell celebration from nine sponsors: Brown Tire, Currie Motors, Porter Regional Hospital, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co., Griegers, 1st Source Bank, Four Fathers Brewing, Terry’s Discount Windows and Indiana Beverage.
The rest of the estimated $22,000 needed to put on the celebration is coming from the organization's budget, which is funded through a variety of sources.
“Some of that remaining money could come from what the city granted to (Valparaiso Events) back at the beginning of the year,” Costas said. “But they also take in revenues from that go over (budget) for several events.”
Each year, the city gives $260,000 to help Valparaiso Events to keep the downtown busy because some events don't turn a profit, Costas said.
“There will never be enough sponsorships to offset the budget for an entire event,” he said. “As with any appropriation by the city, we have three readings and a public hearing. We want to be as transparent as possible.”
They are funded mostly through memberships by local companies, small businesses and individual donors, as well as revenue from events. These donors include Indiana Beverage, NIPSCO and the Porter County Chamber of Commerce. The Porter County Republican Party is also a listed partner with the organization.