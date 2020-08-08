Valpo City Hall to reopen to public, with masks required

VALPARAISO — City Hall will reopen to the public beginning Monday, after a nearly four-month-long closure meant to prevent the spread of COVID-19, officials said.
The move to reopen comes after Gov. Eric Holcomb announced last week that Indiana will stay in its current reopening phase until Aug. 27. Holcomb's directive leaves room for local governments to enforce their own guidelines.
"While all of our operations have continued seamlessly during the COVID-19 pandemic, and we have continued to serve the community from City Hall, we’re now ready to welcome the public to our spaces with appropriate precautions in place," Valparaiso Mayor Matt Murphy said.
As of Friday, the Porter County Health Department reported 1,278 total coronavirus cases and 41 deaths. Center Township accounted for 370 of the cases and 15 deaths, officials said.
Visitors to City Hall will be required to wear face coverings while indoors, a release from the city states. The public will be allowed to enter City Hall from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday, officials said.
Public meetings still be held exclusively online. Those meetings are streamed on the city's website by searching "Watch City Meetings," and on the city's Facebook page. Questions or comments may be submitted by emailing Marci Palmer at mpalmer@valpo.us.
City Hall will continue to offer remote services via Internet, mail and phone, Murphy said.
Valparaiso City Hall is located at 166 Lincolnway and houses the offices for departments including Building, Clerk-Treasurer, Community Engagement, Economic Development, Planning, Human Resources and the mayor’s office.
Walk-in visits are allowed. Those who choose to schedule appointments at City Hall ahead of time may call 219-462-1161, or visit www.ci.valparaiso.in.us.
