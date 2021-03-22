 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Valpo death investigation leads to man's arrest on unrelated charges, police say
alert urgent

Valpo death investigation leads to man's arrest on unrelated charges, police say

{{featured_button_text}}
police crime scene stock generic
Lauren Cross

VALPARAISO — Police took a man into custody while investigating a death late Sunday.

Matthew Castro, 29, of Valparaiso was arrested on charges unrelated to the investigation, Valparaiso police said.

Officers encountered Castro after responding about 8:16 p.m. Sunday to investigate a death in the 250 block of Michigan Avenue.

Castro was being held at Porter County Jail on charges of disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement and battery to law enforcement causing injury, police said.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check nwi.com for updates.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Porter County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories March 22 A

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts