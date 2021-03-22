Valpo death investigation leads to man's arrest on unrelated charges, police say

VALPARAISO — Police took a man into custody while investigating a death late Sunday.
Matthew Castro, 29, of Valparaiso was arrested on charges unrelated to the investigation, Valparaiso police said.
Officers encountered Castro after responding about 8:16 p.m. Sunday to investigate a death in the 250 block of Michigan Avenue.
Castro was being held at Porter County Jail on charges of disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement and battery to law enforcement causing injury, police said.
An investigation remains ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check nwi.com for updates.
