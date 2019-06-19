VALPARAISO — Todd Etzler has been chosen by the Valparaiso Democratic Committee to replace Heath Carter on the ballot for one of the city's two at-large council seats.
Etzler's candidacy for the November election was announced by the local party Wednesday afternoon.
“Demonstrated by Todd’s decades of service to the Valparaiso Community, Todd believes civic engagement and giving back to our community, especially to those most in need, results in Valparaiso’s continued success,” party officials said in a statement announcing the selection. “Todd looks forward to joining the enthusiastic Democratic slate and running side-by-side with fellow candidate Elizabeth Wuerffel in the at-large race.”
A lifelong Valparaiso resident, Etzler works as legal counsel for Horizon Bank and serves on the Center Township Board. He has also served on a number of other city boards and committees.
In May, he ran for the nomination for one of the two at-large seats, but lost to Carter and Wuerffel in the primary.
During primaries, Etzler said his priorities were centered around creating local careers for everyone, focusing on responsible growth and job retention to help maintain the high standard of living.
"Diversity in all of its combinations builds stronger communities and produces better lives," Etzler said in a previous Times report. "Each who considers living in Valparaiso must know they will be welcome, included and safe."
Just a week later, Carter accepted a new position at Princeton Theological Seminary in Princeton, New Jersey.
Etzler and Wuerffel will be on the Nov. 5 ballot with Republicans Evan Costas and George Douglas.