VALPARAISO —The Valparaiso Family YMCA presents “Our Mission is Always in Style” fashion show Sept. 26 at the newly remodeled Porter County Expo Center.
The proceeds from the event will support the YMCA'S annual campaign, which provides financial assistance for more than 2,000 children, families, or individuals, giving access to quality programs all members of the community deserve, regardless of ability to pay.
The Y is dedicated to building healthy, confident, connected and secure children, adults, families and communities.
This year, the Y is recreating the style show with the vision of telling the Y’s story through fashion. YMCA members will be showcasing the latest fashion from Valparaiso stores, along with the confidence, achievement and connection the Y has helped them to attain.
Models will include cancer survivors who have the opportunity to heal not only their body, but their mind and soul through our LIVESTRONG® at the Y program. Models also include active older adults who have found friendships with SilverSneakers, children and families and those with special needs.
Hors d’oeuvres will be served during the 6 p.m. cocktail hour. The runway show begins at 7 p.m. Guests will have a chance to win a designer purse. Purse raffle tickets are $10 each or 3 for $20 and can be purchased at the Y courtesy desk and the night of the event. Tickets for the event are $35 and are available online at 2019ystyleshow.eventbrite.com or at the Y Courtesy Desk.
The true story of the style show is unlocking the potential of a child, a family or an individual to learn, grow and thrive. The YMCA serves the entire community and is open to all. Through funds raised from the annual campaign, the Y provides more than $325,000 in financial assistance annually – for those individuals, families, handicapped and/or special-needs individuals who may need child care, or desire to build spirit, mind and body. The YMCA also provides free memberships to more than 10 area group homes and human service agencies to enable their clients to build spirit, mind and body.
Currently, the Y is securing sponsorships and donations for the style show. Contact Tracey McElree, Senior Director of Advancement, at tmcelree@valpoymca.org or call 219-462-4185, extension 351 for more information or to become a sponsor.