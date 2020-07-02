Valpo Fourth of July festivities uninterrupted by revision in state reopening plan

VALPARAISO — The state's decision to revise its coronavirus reopening plan will not impact Valparaiso's Fourth of July festivities, the city announced Thursday.
"We agree with Governor (Eric) Holcomb's guidance in modifying re-opening plans," Valparaiso Mayor Matt Murphy said. "We're also grateful that our 4th of July plans are all outdoors and able to proceed without alteration."
"We’ve taken precautions to limit crowd sizes and expand venues to multiple locations, giving people many options to enjoy the day," he said.
Valparaiso announced last month it is partnering with Family Express to host the day’s celebration.
The announcement comes as many communities around the Region have canceled their Independence Day festivities and others have postponed because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Valparaiso's daylong celebration will begin at 7:30 a.m. with the Fourth of July Blast 5K and 2K Run/Walk, the city said. Participants will be staggered at the starting line to allow opportunity for social distancing. Sign-up details are available at valpoparks.org.
The Lift Up Valpo Parade will step off at 10 a.m. at Valparaiso High School and head south on Campbell Street to Lincolnway where it will go east and end at Morgan Boulevard. The parade will feature local businesses, first responders and others, and will be contained to vehicles and involve no one-on-one contacts.
The Valparaiso Market will go on from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the William E. Urschel Pavilion at Central Park Plaza and will feature local farmers and artisans, according to the city.
A free concert, hosted by Valparaiso Events, is scheduled from 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Porter Health Amphitheater at Central Park Plaza and will feature music by the Crawpuppies, the city said. Limited free tickets will be available starting at noon Thursday with details at valparaisoevents.com.
A free fireworks show (tickets required) will begin at 9 p.m. at Urschel Field hosted by Valpo Parks, according to the city. Gates will open at 7:30 p.m. and there will be no food or musical entertainment on site.
The fireworks show will also be livestreamed and the link will be available on the city’s Facebook page at Valparaiso Now.
A rain date for the fireworks show is July 5 and there are no alternative dates for the other events.
