Valpo Fourth of July festivities uninterrupted by revision in state reopening plan

The Lift Up Valpo Parade will step off at 10 a.m. at Valparaiso High School and head south on Campbell Street to Lincolnway where it will go east and end at Morgan Boulevard. The parade will feature local businesses, first responders and others, and will be contained to vehicles and involve no one-on-one contacts.

The Valparaiso Market will go on from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the William E. Urschel Pavilion at Central Park Plaza and will feature local farmers and artisans, according to the city.

A free concert, hosted by Valparaiso Events, is scheduled from 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Porter Health Amphitheater at Central Park Plaza and will feature music by the Crawpuppies, the city said. Limited free tickets will be available starting at noon Thursday with details at valparaisoevents.com.

A free fireworks show (tickets required) will begin at 9 p.m. at Urschel Field hosted by Valpo Parks, according to the city. Gates will open at 7:30 p.m. and there will be no food or musical entertainment on site.

The fireworks show will also be livestreamed and the link will be available on the city’s Facebook page at Valparaiso Now.