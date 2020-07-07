You are the owner of this article.
Valpo man 3 times the drinking limit when he struck motorcycle and fled, police said
Valpo man 3 times the drinking limit when he struck motorcycle and fled, police said

PORTAGE TOWNSHIP — A Valparaiso man, who told police he had a few drinks before leaving the restaurant where he works, is accused of crashing into a motorcycle and seriously injuring the driver before fleeing, according to Porter County police.

Francisco Ayala, 33, struck the motorcycle around 9:30 p.m. Sunday along U.S. 6 near McCool Road, police said.

The motorcycle was driven by a 56-year-old Burns Harbor man, who suffered arm, leg and head injuries and had to be flown out for emergency medical care, according to police.

Another motorist witnessed Ayala swerving while westbound on U.S. 6 and then entering the eastbound lane where he struck the motorcycle, according to the incident report. Ayala fled westbound on U.S. 6 and pulled into a vacant lot near County Road 450 West where police found him with his vehicle lights off.

Upon seeing the front-end damage to his 2017 Chevrolet Malibu, seeing blood on Ayala's face and smelling alcohol on his breath, police asked if he had been drinking alcohol and he denied it at first, the report says. He then told police he had a couple drinks before leaving his job at El Salto Restaurant in Valparaiso and was headed to Hobart.

"He stated as he was travelling on U.S. 6 a car 'hit' him and he did not recall anything else that happened," police said.

A portable breath test revealed Ayala had a blood-alcohol count three times the legal limit, according to police.

It was also discovered he is a habitual traffic violator, police said.

Ayala faces felony counts of habitual traffic violator causing serious bodily injury, operating while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious bodily injury and a couple lesser misdemeanor counts of operating while intoxicated, according to the incident report.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

